The University of Houston-Downtown’s 77th Commencement To Feature Mario Castillo and Joaquin Martinez as Guest Speakers

HOUSTON (Dec. 2, 2024) – On Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, the University of Houston-Downtown will confer degrees for more than 1,600 Gators in two ceremonies at NRG Arena. Two dynamic guest commencement speakers, whose histories of public service and excellence are representative of the values held dear at UHD, will share their insights with the graduates and their friends and families.

During the 1 p.m. ceremony, students from the Marilyn Davies College of Business and the College of Sciences and Technology will hear from Houston City Council Member Mario Castillo of District H. UHD alum and Council Member Joaquin Martinez of District I is the speaker for the 5:30 p.m. ceremony, during which graduates from the College of Humanities and Social Sciences and the College of Public Service will be celebrated.

Mario Castillo, a lifetime resident of Houston, graduated from the High School for Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice, evidencing his commitment to public service at an early age. He continued his academic pursuits at Texas A&M University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Political Science and a master’s degree in Public Health. He then embarked on his career in public service and has been making a positive difference in Houston’s communities, with an emphasis on public health and community safety. As Council Member for District H and Executive Director of the grassroots organization Your Houston, he is invested daily in improving the quality of life for all Houstonians.

Joaquin Martinez, also a lifelong Houstonian, is a proud UHD alum. He has dedicated his career to public service, expanding his reach to directly impact the quality of life for all Houstonians. In addition to collaborating with nonprofit agencies such as BakerRipley, he has served on the boards of Arte Publico Press and the Tejano Center for Community Concerns, empowering residents through sustained networks of support and emphasizing the power of literacy and the arts. Through his work as Youth Development Manager for Neighborhood Centers, Inc., he led innovative solutions to address the nuanced needs of our city’s youth.

For more information about UHD, visit uhd.edu.

