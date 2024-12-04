Sen. Cruz Leads Bicameral Amicus Urging Supreme Court to Uphold American Sovereignty and the Second Amendment

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Judiciary Committee and Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on the Constitution, filed an amicus brief in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. v. Estados Unidos Mexicanos. Sens. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Mike Braun (R-Ind.), Bill Cassidy (R-La.), John Cornyn (R-Texas), Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), John Hoeven (R-N.D.), Mike Lee (R-Utah), Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), James Risch (R-Idaho), Eric Schmitt (R-Mo.), Rick Scott (R-Fla.), and Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) joined Sen. Cruz’s brief. Additionally, Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Calif.-48) led 22 House Members in joining Sen. Cruz’s brief. In their brief, they argue a lawsuit filed by Mexico in U.S. federal court against American firearms manufacturers, for crimes committed by Mexican cartels in Mexico, is a violation of American sovereignty and threatens the Second Amendment.

Sen. Cruz stated, “I am leading this amicus brief to uphold American sovereignty and our Second Amendment. The lawsuit filed by Mexico seeks to trample on our Constitution. I look forward to the Supreme Court ending this madness, putting an end to Mexico’s assault on our Second Amendment, and sending a clear message that American sovereignty will not be eroded by any country.”

Rep. Issa said, “I joined Senator Cruz and my House GOP colleagues in this case because it was the right thing to do and the only choice to make. This lawsuit has unified our friends and allies almost as never before, including the National Shooting Sports Foundation and the Firearms Regulatory Accountability Coalition, and now the Supreme Court will listen to our petitions to hear this case. This is a landmark legal question and weighs whether to allow foreign governments to violate American sovereignty, bankrupt our firearms industry with lawfare, and undermine our Second Amendment rights. Today, we reaffirm our commitment to our constitutional freedoms. Our cause will prevail.”

BACKGROUND:

When the case was heard by the United States Court of Appeals for the First Circuit, Sen. Cruz led an amicus brief defending American sovereignty and the Second Amendment joined by Sens. Scott, Budd, and Blackburn, as well as 35 members of the House of Representatives. Sen. Cruz led 10 Senators and 14 House Members in an amicus brief urging the Supreme Court to grant certiorari in this case.

Sen. Cruz’s Supreme Court amicus brief is available here.