New Retailers Now Open at Katy Mills

KATY, TX – Katy Mills is excited to announce Coffee Fellows and Signature Apparel are now open at Katy’s premier shopping destination. To stay up to date on store hours, promotions, and recent news, visit the Katy Mills website.

Now Open: · Coffee Fellows : Coffee Fellows is a European coffeehouse chain offering premium espresso drinks, fresh pastries, and light meals in a relaxed, cozy atmosphere. Known for its sustainability efforts and community focus, the brand blends quality coffee with a welcoming café experience.

Opened November 2024, Near Under Armour in Neighborhood 6

· Signature Apparel : Signature Apparel is a provider of custom-branded apparel solutions, specializing in uniforms, promotional products, and event-specific clothing. Their services cater to a wide range of industries, making corporate apparel management hassle-free

Opened November 2024, Near Burlington in Neighborhood 5