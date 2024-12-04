Katy ISD Holds Annual Brick Unveiling, Honoring Campus Teachers of the Year

KATY, TX [December 3, 2024] – In a festive celebration, hundreds attended Katy ISD’s annual Brick Unveiling ceremony, honoring campus Teachers of the Year for the 2023-2024 school year. Each of the 76 educators received a commemorative brick in Katy Heritage Park that will serve as a permanent tribute to their dedication for teaching and outstanding accomplishment.

“Tonight is about celebrating the educators who go above and beyond to serve our students and schools,” said Dr. Ken Gregorski, Katy ISD Superintendent. “It is my privilege to thank each of you for the extraordinary impact you have on our students, schools, and community.”

In collaboration with Venus Construction, Modern Pest Control, and the Katy Heritage Society, the Brick Unveiling Event honors the enduring legacy of exceptional educators in Katy ISD’s history. This celebration not only recognizes Katy ISD Campus Teachers of the Year but also pays tribute to the broader Katy community. The commemorative bricks at Katy Heritage Park serve as a timeless testament to the decades of outstanding educational experiences provided across Katy ISD campuses.

