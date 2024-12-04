Houston Woman Magazine Sets Dec. 6 Deadline to Nominate Candidates  for Houston’s Most Influential Women of 2024

HOUSTON, Texas (Dec. 3, 2024) — Houston Woman Magazine is in the final days of accepting nominations for “Houston’s 50 Most Influential Women of the Year” candidates. The deadline for submitting nominations for this annual recognition program produced by Houston Woman Magazine is Friday, Dec. 6, 2024.

“Candidates who are nominated as one of Houston’s 50 Most Influential Women of 2024 should have an enviable reputation for an expertise in a particular field or arena. They should be knowledgeable, credible and trustworthy. The thoughts and actions of these women should be notable and known to influence the thoughts and actions of others in a most positive way,” explained Beverly Denver, editor and publisher of Houston Woman Magazine.

Questions about this recognition program or about submitting a nomination can be directed to Beverly Denver at 713 780 2098. To nominate a worthy candidate, please send her photo, resume and contact information via email to beverly@houstonwomanmagazine.com no later than Friday, Dec. 6. Those who are submitting nominations can nominate only one candidate.

Since 2008, Houston Woman Magazine has published an annual keepsake edition featuring Houston’s 50 Most Influential Women of the Year. Houston Woman Magazine will host a celebration dinner for the honorees and invited guests on March 20, 2025, at the Junior League of Houston.

Copies of the keepsake edition featuring Houston’s 50 Most Influential Women of 2023 will be released at the big event and, at the same time, mailed to subscribers of Houston Woman Magazine.