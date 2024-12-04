Harris County Pets Joins BISSELL Pet Foundation to Bring Holiday Hope to Shelter Pets During Empty the Shelters™ in December

400+ shelters nationwide reduce adoption fees and find loving homes for pets

HOUSTON, TX. Dec. 4, 2024 —BISSELL Pet Foundation, a national animal welfare organization dedicated to ending pet homelessness, is bringing holiday hope to homeless pets by prompting a national call for adoption with its Empty the Shelters™ reduced-fee adoption event Dec. 1-17. Harris County Pets (HCP) is participating along with more than 400 shelters in 45 states.

As part of this year’s Empty the Shelter-Holiday Hope event, HCP is waiving adoption fees for all adoptable pets at its facility now through Dec. 17. All adopted pets are spayed or neutered, are microchipped, receive their age-appropriate vaccinations, and get a Harris County pet license for one year. In addition, pet owners can take their newly adopted pets to the shelter at one of HCP’s participating veterinary partners for a free wellness check on their first visit.

HCP is a perennial participant in the event. “We are thrilled to partner with BISSELL Pet Foundation once again for the Empty the Shelters event this holiday season,” said Corey Steele, Director of Harris County Veterinary Public Health, which oversees Harris County Pets. “Adopting or fostering a pet during this event not only saves an animal’s life but also helps alleviate overcrowding in shelters like ours.

“For first-time adopters, it’s essential to understand that bringing a pet into your home is a lifetime commitment—a responsibility that can bring countless rewards if the animal is provided with love, care, and a safe environment,” Steele continued. “By choosing adoption, you are giving a deserving pet the second chance they need while making a positive impact in our community.”

The Harris County Pets Resource Center is at 612 Canino Road in Houston. Adoption hours are from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Visit the HCP website at www.CountyPets.com to view all adoptable dogs and cats currently at the shelter.

“It has been an incredibly challenging year for saving lives, as our nation’s shelters continue to take in more pets than they are adopting out. Tens of thousands of shelter pets—of all breeds, ages, and personalities—are desperately in need of homes,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope is more than an adoption event; it’s a lifeline for shelter pets. Please visit your local participating shelter to adopt or foster a pet this holiday season.”

BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters event is the largest funded adoption event in the country. This lifesaving event began in 2016 with a goal of encouraging more families to choose adoption. More than 300,000 pets have found loving homes since its inception. Empty the Shelters is BISSELL Pet Foundation’s largest program, partnering with 800 animal welfare organizations in 48 states and Canada to reduce adoption fees.

BISSELL Pet Foundation and Harris County Pets urge families to research the pet they are interested in adopting, as well as adoption requirements. For more information on adopting or donating to Empty the Shelters, visit www.bissellpetfoundation.org/empty-the-shelters or www.CountyPets.com.