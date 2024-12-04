Cornyn Meets with NASA Astronauts

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) met yesterday with NASA astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Texas native Loral O’Hara who recently returned from Expedition 70, which marked the 70th long-duration mission to the International Space Station (ISS). They discussed the scientific research conducted during Expedition 70, NASA’s priorities, and their shared commitment to ensuring Texas and America continue to pave the way in space exploration. See photo attached and below.

This image is in the public domain, but those wishing to do so may credit the Office of U.S. Senator John Cornyn.

