Katy Chapter of AARP Meets December 10th

The Katy chapter of AARP will meet Tuesday, December 10th, at Midway BBQ, 6191 Highway Blvd., in Katy. The meeting will start at 6:30 p. m. Afterwards, entertainment will be provided by The Katy Vocal Express. They are the Katy Chapter of Sweet Adelines International, a women’s a Capella barbershop chorus. We will also be hosting, in partnership with Lion’s Club, the Brookshire Blessings Toy Drive. This drive will benefit more than 1500 children in our area. Please bring an unwrapped toy. Your participation is greatly appreciated. Visitors are welcome, please allow time to purchase any food before the meeting begins.