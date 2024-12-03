Freeman F. Martin Assumes Command of DPS

Martin Becomes 14th DPS Director Following Swearing-In Ceremony

AUSTIN – Today, Freeman F. Martin assumed command of the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) during a special swearing-in ceremony held at DPS Headquarters in Austin. Martin, the first Texas Ranger to lead the department, was unanimously selected to serve as DPS’ 14th Director by the Public Safety Commission (PSC) last month.

Director Martin was joined at the ceremony by Texas Governor Greg Abbott; PSC Chairman Steven P. Mach; PSC Commissioners Nelda Blair, Dan Hord III, Larry Long and Steve Stodghill; outgoing DPS Director Steven McCraw and other state officials and DPS personnel.

“Freeman Martin brings an extraordinary wealth of experience to this position,” said Governor Abbott. “Beginning as a Trooper to becoming a Texas Ranger to eventually becoming the Senior Deputy Director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, he has the knowledge at every level and every subject matter that is important to leading this remarkable agency. As much as his experience matters, what matters even more is what lies in the heart of a leader—and what lies in the heart of Freeman Martin is true dedication to the rule of law. He will ensure Texas remains a law-and-order state and safeguard the public safety of Texans. It is an honor to swear-in Freeman Martin as the new Director of the Texas Department of Public Safety.”

“Today is an exciting day for the state of Texas as we usher in a new era at the Texas Department of Public Safety—one that will continue to build upon the tremendous work that has been done over the last 15 years,” said Chairman Mach. “In selecting Colonel Martin to lead this agency—the Public Safety Commission selected a leader who not only knows the DPS but knows the heart of its people and what they need to be successful.”

“Today, Texas faces the most significant public safety and homeland security threats of our entire lifetime—and addressing those threats is no small task,” said Director Martin. “I thank Governor Abbott and the Public Safety Commission for trusting me and having the confidence in me to lead the premier state agency responsible for protecting Texas. As Director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, it’s my job to make Texas safer and make the department better—and with the talent that we have across our state at every level, we will make that happen.”

During the ceremony, Governor Abbott administered the state oath and official DPS Colonel badge to Director Martin. Additionally, in honor of the change of command, Chairman Mach, outgoing Director Steven McCraw and Director Martin participated in a DPS flag exchange – symbolizing the transition of command from one Director to the next.

About Director Freeman F. Martin

Freeman F. Martin became the Director of the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) on Dec. 1, 2024 – the first Texas Ranger to ascend to the position. He now leads the agency of over 11,000 commissioned and non-commissioned personnel charged with ensuring the safety and security of Texas.

Prior to being appointed Director, Martin served as the Senior Deputy Director over Homeland Security at DPS, where he played a crucial role in planning, directing, managing and overseeing a wide range of activities and operations including executive protection, violent crime prevention operations, intelligence, counterterrorism, homeland security and the border.

Martin’s career with DPS spans over three decades, beginning in 1990 as a Trooper in the Texas Highway Patrol Division. His career includes roles as a Sergeant in the Narcotics Service and Texas Ranger Sergeant in Houston before promoting through the ranks in the Texas Ranger Division. In 2014, he was named Regional Commander (now known as Regional Director) for the Central Texas Region. In 2018, he was appointed Deputy Director of Homeland Security.

Martin is a native of New Deal. He has a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice and is a graduate of Northwestern University’s School of Police Staff and Command.

Official Photo: