30th Annual Harris County Sheriff’s Office Toy Delivery to The Children’s Assessment Center

WHAT: On Friday, December 6, 2024, the Children’s Assessment Center (CAC) and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) will celebrate 30 years of partnership to help brighten kids’ holidays! As a local nonprofit dedicated to serving child sexual abuse survivors and their families, the CAC partners with the HCSO during the holiday season to collect gifts that will bring joy and delight to those who receive services at the CAC. Last year, the HCSO team purchased over 1,000 gifts to fulfill the holiday wish lists of more than 500 children. This year, they are on track to deliver even more gifts to the CAC!

WHEN: Friday, December 6, 2024 | Arrival time: 8:30 a.m.

WHERE: The parade lineup will be at the corner by Local Foods on the corner of Dunstan Rd. and Kelvin Dr. The parade begins at 9 a.m., ending at the CAC (2500 Bolsover St, Houston, TX 77005).

VISUALS: Parade, HCSO Mounted Patrol, large delivery truck in front of the CAC Training Center, HCSO and CAC team members enjoying festivities

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez

Kerry McCracken, Executive Director of the CAC

