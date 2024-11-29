DPS Director Steven McCraw Retires After 15 Years

AUSTIN – After 15 years as the Director of the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Colonel Steven C. McCraw, today, he said goodbye to personnel as he left DPS Headquarters in Austin for a final time.

“Director Steve McCraw has headed the Texas Department of Public Safety with integrity and dedication for the last 15 years,” said Governor Greg Abbott. “I thank him for his exceptional service to the state and for always upholding the rule of law in our great state. Director McCraw played a pivotal role in keeping Texans safe, and his legacy will live on for generations.”

“Colonel McCraw’s service as DPS Director set a high standard and exemplifies honor, duty, and leadership,” said State Senator Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa. “He has been a skilled administrator, a tireless leader, and a strong advocate for the agency. His ability to manage difficult and complex situations demonstrated his commitment to serving and protecting our state.”

“The state of Texas has been fortunate to have Director McCraw as the leader of DPS for the last 15 years,” said Public Safety Commission (PSC) Chairman Steven P. Mach. “DPS is the premiere law enforcement agency it is today in very large part because of his visionary leadership. His collaboration alongside Governor Abbott and the Texas Legislature has led to incredible improvements in safety, better pay, better equipment, better recruitment and better personnel—and the state of Texas is safer today because of it.”

“Serving as the Director of the Texas Department of Public Safety has been the greatest honor of my life,” Director McCraw said. “I leave knowing that the future of this department is in the best possible hands. The continued efforts and commitment to excellence by those that work at DPS have made, and will continue to make, a profound difference in the lives of the people of this great state.”

DPS has made notable changes under McCraw’s leadership, thanks to the tremendous support of Governor Greg Abbott, as well as the Texas Legislature and other state leaders. This includes the transition to a regional command structure – uniting DPS operations throughout the state, increasing pay for commissioned officers and obtaining state-of-the-art equipment to better serve the public and to protect officers. During his tenure, McCraw and DPS leadership also increased department hiring standards and implemented a mandatory fitness program for all commissioned officers.

His focus on recruiting has helped bring in top talent over the years. Under his leadership 3,144 Recruits completed the DPS Training Academy to join the ranks of the Texas Highway Patrol.

McCraw started his law enforcement career with DPS in 1977 as a Trooper in the Texas Highway Patrol and later as a DPS Narcotics Agent. In 1983, he became a Special Agent with the FBI and served in Dallas, Pittsburgh, Los Angeles, Tucson, San Antonio and Washington, DC.

His promotions included Supervisory Special Agent, Unit Chief of the Colombian/Mexican Organized Crime Unit, Assistant Special Agent in Charge in Tucson, Inspector-In-Charge of the Southeast Bomb Task Force, Inspector – Deputy Assistant Director, Special Agent in Charge of the San Antonio Office and Assistant Director of the Office of Intelligence for which he was tasked to establish after the attacks on 9/11. McCraw was also responsible for establishing the Foreign Terrorism Tracking Task Force under the Office of the Attorney General.

In 2004, McCraw retired from the FBI to become the Texas Homeland Security Director in the Office of the Governor where he served until his appointment as DPS Director in 2009.

Since first announcing his plans to retire back in August, McCraw has received numerous awards and recognition to honor his lifetime of service. Additionally, over the last month, DPS personnel have honored the Director’s time at DPS and the impact he has had at the department through a video series entitled “Honoring a Lifetime of Service,” which takes a look at the significant impact his leadership has had on DPS, and its people, over the last 15 years.

Earlier this week, employees paid tribute to Director McCraw as he left DPS Headquarters for one of the final times. Personnel from all divisions lined the drive and aircraft flew overhead as he left campus. You can view that video here.

Director McCraw’s retirement announcement to staff along, with photos from his time at the department, are available here.

McCraw’s official last day as Director is Nov. 30. His successor was selected earlier this month by the Public Safety Commission. Lt. Colonel Freeman F. Martin takes over on Dec. 1, as the department’s 14th Director and will be sworn in at an official ceremony at DPS Headquarters on Dec. 2.