Cinco Ranch Branch Library Hosts Marionette Show, “Sleeping Beauty”

The Youth Services department at Fort Bend County Libraries’ Cinco Ranch Branch Library will present a special performance of the marionette puppet show, “Sleeping Beauty & the Handsome Prince,” on Saturday, December 14, beginning at 3:00 pm, in the Meeting Room of the library, located at 2620 Commercial Center Blvd in Katy.

Master puppeteer Jean Kuecher, producer of Marionette Playhouse, will entertain children of all ages with her beautifully handcrafted marionettes on an elaborate stage, with music and lighting. In this puppet show, the Good Fairy helps the Handsome Prince battle the Wicked Witch’s dragon, but then the prince can’t remember how to awaken the Princess Sleeping Beauty! With a little help from the audience, maybe he will remember, and the Handsome Prince and the Princess Sleeping Beauty will be reunited! After the performance, stay to learn some of the backstage secrets.

The delicately handcrafted, 1/3-life-sized marionettes are built by Kuecher, who also designs their beautiful costumes and majestic scenery. A member of the Puppeteers of America and the Greater Houston Puppetry Guild, Kuecher holds a master’s degree in education, Counseling and Guidance from the University of Houston, and has used her puppetry skills to enrich classroom education.

Space is limited. Tickets are required for entry and will be handed out starting one hour before showtime. No late admittance.

Made possible by the Friends of the Cinco Ranch Branch Library, this performance is free and open to the public. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us) or call the Cinco Ranch Branch Library (281-395-1311) or the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).

[PHOTO A COURTESY OF JEAN KUECHER]