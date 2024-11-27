UHD Celebrates 50th Anniversary Year With Helium-Filled Mascot Ed-U-Gator in H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade

HOUSTON (Nov. 27, 2024) – This Thanksgiving when University of Houston-Downtown’s (UHD) 45-foot tall, helium-filled mascot Ed-U-Gator dominates Downtown Houston, he will be surrounded by a sea of green as UHD volunteers sport alligator visors. More than 90 UHD Gators will help Ed-U-Gator navigate the parade route as part of the 75th Annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Assistant Vice President of University Relations Debra McGaughey, who organizes UHD’s participation in the parade, said, “Last year’s debut of the balloon was exhilarating. More than a million people saw our UHD pride on television. This year is particularly special as a grand finale for our 50th anniversary year.”

Ed-U-Gator joins colorful floats, marching bands, and other high-flying balloons in one of the country’s oldest Thanksgiving Day parades. Hundreds of the 66,000 UHD alumni of UHD are expected to line the parade route sporting their UHD gear.

The H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade is a regional holiday tradition televised by KHOU-TV (CBS) in Houston, Dallas, Austin, San Antonio, New Orleans, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and other southeastern U.S. cities and watched by 1.8 million people.

For more information about the parade, visit www.houstontx.gov/thanksgivingparade/. For information about UHD, visit uhd.edu.