HEROes Save Christmas: Stepping In for Pancho Claus

HOUSTON, TX — This holiday season, the HERO graduates of Mission One USA are stepping up to ensure Christmas joy continues for Houston families. Pancho Claus, the beloved holiday figure who leads a citywide toy drive, is currently recovering from heart surgery and will be out of commission for two critical weeks during this busy season. With the toy drive running up to the last week before Christmas, Pancho Claus called upon the HERO Program to help save Christmas by wrapping toy donation boxes and spreading holiday cheer.

On Monday, November 25, thirty HEROes, aged 4 to 12, visited Pancho Claus at Memorial Hermann Hospital in the Heights. They delivered heartfelt prayers for his recovery and donuts to his care team, embodying their program’s core ethos: being Helpful, Encouraging, Respectful, and On Task.

The HEROes will now lead the effort to wrap toy drop-off donation boxes today at Servants of Christ United Methodist Church, located at 3827 Broadway St., at 3 PM. Their work will help ensure the toy drive continues smoothly while Pancho Claus focuses on recovery.

“These children are proving that being a HERO means stepping up in times of need,” said Vicki Cruz, founder of Mission One USA and the HERO Program. “Their acts of service remind us of the true meaning of the holiday season: helping others and spreading joy.”

Mission One USA invites the community to support Pancho Claus’ toy drive by donating toys, volunteering, or helping raise awareness. Together, we can ensure every Houston family has a magical Christmas.

For more information about the HERO Program or to participate in the toy drive, please contact:

Victor Escalante

Vice-President, Mission One USA

info@missiononeusa.com 832.859.3987 or 713.992.8279

About Mission One USA

Mission One USA empowers communities through leadership and service initiatives. The HERO Program instills essential values in young participants, preparing them to lead and make a positive difference in their communities. Visit www.missiononeusa.com