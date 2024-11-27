Friends of Mission Bend Branch Library Host Holiday Book Sale

The Friends of the Mission Bend Branch Library will host a Holiday Book Sale on Saturday, December 7, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm, in the Meeting Room of the library, located at 8421 Addicks Clodine Road, in northeast Fort Bend County.

People who love books, people who love bargains, and people who need to get rid of some spare change will find a lot in common at the book sale, where they will discover adult and children’s books, all at prices that are hard to beat.

Items of special interest at this book sale include: World War II history books, CDs, DVDs, children’s titles, adult fiction, cookbooks, and other nonfiction.

Prices range from 50¢ to $2.00, with special items slightly higher. Cash is accepted; bills larger than $20 cannot be accepted. No credit cards.

Donations of gently used books (fiction and nonfiction adult, youth, and children’s hardback and paperback books that are clean and not torn), CDs, DVDs are always welcome and may be taken to the library throughout the year during regular business hours. Textbooks published within the past five years are also accepted.

Items that cannot be accepted include cassettes, VHS tapes, encyclopedias, magazines, medical/legal/computer books older than 2020, or books that are damp, moldy, dirty, or insect ridden.

The Friends of the Mission Bend Branch Library organization is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt corporation. Donations and contributions to the Friends are tax-deductible.

The Friends of the Mission Bend Branch Library organization is instrumental in funding library programs such as the children’s Summer Reading Challenge. Proceeds from the book sale and annual membership dues also help to underwrite the costs of special programming and various cultural events at the Mission Bend Branch Library.

Membership applications will be available for people who would like to join the Friends of the Mission Bend Branch Library.

For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), or call the Mission Bend Branch Library (832-471-5900).