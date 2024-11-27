Cornyn on Release of Texan Mark Swidan

AUSTIN – U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) released the following statement on the announcement that Mark Swidan, a Houston resident, was released from Chinese prison:

“After 12 long years of unjust imprisonment, Houstonian Mark Swidan is finally free,” said Sen. Cornyn. “Mark has suffered unimaginable conditions and treatment after being wrongfully detained at the hands of the Chinese Communist Party, which has proven time and time again that it has zero regard for human rights, truth, or justice.

“I join all Americans in celebrating his long-awaited return home, and I urge the State Department to continue working to secure Texan Austin Tice’s release.”

Senator John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, is a member of the Senate Finance, Intelligence, and Judiciary Committees.