The Fort Bend Chamber Of Commerce Receives $600,000 TRUE Grant To Support Workforce Development

The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce that they have received a $600,000 Texas Reskilling and Upskilling through Education (TRUE) Grant by forming a consortium with Houston Community College Southwest (HCC-SW), Texas State Technical College (TSTC), and Wharton County Junior College (WCJC), with the University of Houston as a strategic partner. This achievement marks the first year a Chamber of Commerce has received the TRUE grant since the program’s inception in 2020.

This funding will support the creation and expansion of short-term workforce training programs specifically designed to meet the growing needs of Fort Bend County, focusing on equipping local residents with industry-recognized certifications in high-demand technology fields. The programs aim to provide accessible and flexible pathways for individuals to quickly gain the skills necessary to meet the demands of the local economy.

“This grant represents a transformative opportunity for Fort Bend to invest in its workforce and meet the needs of our local employers,” said Qiara Suggs, Chairwoman of the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce. “By working with our education partners, we’re creating programs that directly address the skills gap and help residents build prosperous careers in growing industries.”

Houston Community College Southwest, through its Digital & Information Technology Center of Excellence (DIT), will expand its industry-driven programs, including A+ Certification, Network+ Certification, and Security+ Certification. Tuition and fees will be covered for 300 HCC students to enroll in these programs, making training more accessible to Fort Bend County residents.

Texas State Technical College will enhance its Computer Networking and Cybersecurity programs by adding 15 computers, providing financial aid for 46 students, and hiring two professors to teach four cohorts. The college plans to create a non-credit accelerated format for the two first-semester credit classes, including preparation for the CompTIA Network+ certification exam, to broaden access and address the rising demand for skilled professionals in these fields.

Wharton County Junior College will use the grant to purchase advanced equipment, provide scholarships to students, and offer professional training for faculty to support programs for Network and Computer Systems Administrator certifications. These include the Network Cloud Specialist certification (CompTIA A+, CompTIA Network+, and Cloud Practitioner) and Security Specialist certification (TestOut Pro).

The initiative goes beyond technical certifications by incorporating essential soft skills training through workshops in partnership with the University of Houston as a strategic partner. These workshops will focus on communication skills, teamwork and collaboration, leadership and conflict resolution. By enhancing interpersonal and leadership abilities, the program aims to prepare participants not only for technical success but also for effective integration into workplace teams.

All programs are designed to be completed within six months or less, allowing participants to quickly gain industry-recognized certifications and transition into high-demand careers. Training will be delivered through digital, face-to-face, and hybrid formats to ensure flexibility and accessibility for learners with diverse needs.

Fort Bend County’s technology sector continues to grow, driving demand for a skilled workforce. This initiative directly addresses these needs, preparing residents for jobs in networking, cybersecurity, and other technology fields.

For more information about the Fort Bend Chamber’s Fort Bend Future Initiative and Education Division, please contact Jamie Loasby at jamie@fortbendcc.org.

