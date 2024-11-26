Public Assistance Needed to Locate Next of Kin

November 25, 2024

To Whom It May Concern:

We are requesting the public’s assistance in locating next of kin for the following deceased individuals. We would appreciate your publishing a brief notice in the next few days in the hopes that family or friends may see the information and contact this office.

Sincerely,

Michelle R. Sanford, Ph.D., D-ABFE ID Coordinator

Forensic Investigations

AUDRA BEY – Black Female, 04/16/1971: Ms. Bey died at Houston Methodist Hospital, Willowbrook in Houston, TX on 09/09/2024. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832- 927-5000 and refer to case ML24-3713 .

(https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/132633)

JOSE LUIS BAUTISTA – White Male, 10/26/1986: Mr. Bautista died in the 400 block of Cypress Creek Parkway in Houston, TX on 09/10/2024. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML24-3719.

(https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/132632)

RAFAL SWIERCZ – White Male, 08/11/1971: Mr. Swiercz died in the 6500 block of Hollister Street in Houston, TX on 09/13/2024. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832- 927-5000 and refer to case ML24-3764.

(https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/132634)

KAN NZUNZY CUONG – Asian Male, 03/02/1973: Mr. Cuong may have also gone by: Ho Dam, Dam Nguyen Ho, Dam Tran Thu Ho, Van Huynh, Long Nguyen Kan-Nguyen, Van Long, Nuyen Van Lonzvin, Cuong Nguyen, Khoi Nguyen, Long Nguyen, Van Nguyen and multiple additional alternate spellings and variations of these names. He died in the 8100 block of the West Sam Houston Parkway South in Houston, TX on 09/21/2024. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML24-3910.

(https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/132635)

SAMUEL JOSEPH – Black Male, 05/27/1960: Mr. Joseph died in the 8500 block of Broadway Street in Houston, TX on 09/24/2024. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832- 927-5000 and refer to case ML24-3961.

(https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/132755)

CAROL LYNN SMITH – White Female, 08/22/1963: Ms. Smith died in the 4400 block of Mae Street in Houston, TX on 09/27/2024. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832- 927-5000 and refer to case ML24-3998.

(https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/132745)

STEVEN LEE DOUGLASS – White Male, 07/10/1946:

Mr.Douglass died in the 2900 block of West Sam Houston Parkway South in Houston, TX on 10/01/2024. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML24-4058.

(https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/132753)

GARY DAVID HANEY – White Male, 09/24/1947: Mr. Haney died at HCA Houston Hospital, Southwest in Houston, TX on 10/03/2024. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML24-4088.

(https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/132756)

JOSE REMEDIOS SANCHEZ SALENAS – Hispanic Male, 09/01/1970: Mr. Salenas died in the 12800 block of Hempstead Road in Houston, TX on 10/12/2024. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML24-4204.

(https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/132765)

ALEXANDER SIMMONS – Black Male, 01/13/1973: Mr. Simmons died in the 12200 block of Almeda Road in Houston, TX on 10/13/2024. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML24-4218.

(https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/132762)

ADRIAN CURT DAVIS – Black Male, 12/01/1964: Mr. Davis died at HCA Houston Hospital, Northwest in Houston, TX on 10/18/2024. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML24-4286.

(https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/132771)

KENNETH CUNNINGHAM – White Male, 11/22/1970:

Mr. Cunningham died at HCA Houston Hospital, Northwest in Houston, TX on 11/02/2024. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML24-4502.

(https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/133462)