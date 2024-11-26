Jail Staff Recover Inmate’s Hidden Gun

Nov. 26, 2024 – Acting on an anonymous tip, Harris County Jail detention officers confiscated a gun they found concealed inside an inmate’s wheelchair on Tuesday morning.

Investigators are working with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office to file a new felony charge against inmate Tyrone Kennedy, 53. Detention officers found the loaded handgun inside the seat cushion of a personal wheelchair that Kennedy was using when he was arrested on a felony parole revocation warrant and booked into jail on Oct. 23. Kennedy was inside a general population cell in the 1200 Baker Street jail facility when officers recovered the weapon without incident.

An internal investigation, including a review of relevant policies and procedures, will now be conducted.