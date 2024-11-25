The First Thanksgiving Before Plymouth Rock

By: U.S. Senator John Cornyn, R-Texas

As the holiday season approaches, we look forward to gathering with family and friends, sharing stories, enjoying hearty meals, and giving thanks for the blessings in our lives. For many, Thanksgiving brings to mind images of Plymouth Rock, the pilgrims, and traditional dishes like oven-roasted turkey and pumpkin pie. But what if I told you that the very first Thanksgiving may have actually occurred right here in Texas decades before the Pilgrims even set foot on Plymouth Rock?

In 1598, long before the Pilgrims arrived, Spanish explorer Juan de Oñate led the first major colonization effort in what would become the United States. On April 30th of that year, Oñate and his men arrived near what we now call San Elizario, just outside of El Paso. Oñate had received a commission from King Philip II of Spain to settle what is now the state of New Mexico, leading him on a grueling 50-day journey through the Chihuahuan Desert.

Before reaching the Rio Grande River, his expedition ran out of food and water, forcing the group to forage for roots and desert vegetation. Upon reaching the river, they took ten days to recuperate—hunting, fishing, and swimming. After enduring the treacherous journey, they celebrated their survival with a feast. Many historians now regard this as the first Thanksgiving.

Efforts have been made by Texas leaders to legitimize the claim that the original Thanksgiving occurred in the city of San Elizario. In 1992, a joint resolution passed by the Texas Legislature declared, “More than two decades before the Pilgrims landed at Plymouth Rock, these colonists… ate and drank and gave thanks for the welcome bounty of their new land.” In 2006, Governor Rick Perry issued a proclamation designating April 30th as “First Thanksgiving Day in Texas,” honoring Oñate and the region’s early settlers. The first Thanksgiving in Texas wasn’t just about food or celebration—it was about survival, endurance, and gratitude for the journey ahead. That spirit of Thanksgiving still resonates with Texans today.

As we reflect on gratitude this season, we should also consider how we can show thankfulness through our actions. Thanksgiving isn’t just about what’s on the dinner table, it’s about giving back to those who are facing hardship, and there’s no better place to start giving back than in our own communities.

Across Texas, there are countless volunteer opportunities available for those interested in serving their fellow Texans during the holiday season. Whether you’re helping package meals, donating food or clothing, or organizing charitable drives, these efforts reflect the same spirit of Thanksgiving that Oñate and his crew expressed centuries ago. Back then, they gathered together to share meals and give thanks for their safe passage to the land we all call home. Today, we share our time and resources with others to show our thankfulness for the blessings we’ve received.

Let’s take a page from history and make this Thanksgiving about more than just a meal but also about the kindness we extend to our fellow Texans and the spirit of service and gratitude in hearts across the Lone Star State.

Senator John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, is a member of the Senate Finance, Intelligence, and Judiciary Committees.