Mountain Lion Harvest Reporting Now Available on Texas Hunt & Fish Mobile App

AUSTIN —The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department recently added an option for hunters and trappers to voluntarily report mountain lion harvest in the Texas Hunt & Fish mobile app.

The app allows hunters and trappers who harvest a mountain lion to enter data on that animal. The information gathered will help advance our understanding of lions in Texas.

The data requested in the app includes:

Date of harvest

County of harvest

Sex of the lion

Age class of the lion (kitten/subadult/adult)

Method of take

Effort (how many days hunted/trapped)

Photographs in specific poses (so TPWD can verify sex and age)

Optional text box for providing any other information

Users who already have the app downloaded on their devices will need to update to the new version to get all the latest features and to ensure proper app functionality.

The mobile app is used by hunters and anglers across the state for harvest reporting, electronic onsite registration, digital license display and more.

Get the free Texas Hunt & Fish app in Apple and Google Play stores or at tpwd.texas.gov/thf.