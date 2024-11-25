Attorney General Ken Paxton Obtains 55-Year Sentence for Child Sex Offender in Nueces County

CORPUS CHRISTI – A jury in the 117th District Court of Nueces County, Texas, sentenced Lowell Williams to 40 years in the Institutional Division of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Young Child and to 15 years for Sexual Assault of a Child, to be served consecutively. Additionally, the jury found him guilty of four counts of Sexual Assault and three Counts of Prohibited Sexual Conduct.

In February 2021, the 18-year-old victim reported to law enforcement that her stepfather, Lowell Williams, had been sexually assaulting her for more than ten years. At trial, the victim described to the jury more than 20 sexual assaults she had endured at the hands of Williams. Additionally, the jury heard from Detective Pete Ybarra and experts from the Department of Public Safety Crime Lab about the investigation and evidence found in the home. Expert witnesses Holly Felts and Penny Green also testified about the dynamics of child abuse and the effects of trauma on the brain.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorneys General Elizabeth Mireles and Erika Hime with the Texas Office of the Attorney General, at the invitation of Nueces County District Attorney James Granberry. Attorney General Paxton commends the Corpus Christi Police Department for their work and the jurors of Nueces County who sent a strong message that crimes against children will not be tolerated in Texas.