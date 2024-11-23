Katy ISD Financial Services Team Recognized for Management and Reporting

KATY, TX [November 22, 2024] – The Texas Education Agency (TEA) has awarded Katy ISD an “A” (Superior) rating in the School Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas (FIRST). This is the district’s 22nd consecutive year earning a Superior rating in the state’s highest fiscal accountability system, given to school districts that implement high-quality financial management practices.

“Our district’s consecutive A ratings from TEA is evidence of our Board and administration’s continuous commitment to comprehensive and effective financial management,” said Christopher J. Smith, Chief Financial Officer in Katy ISD. “Because of our overarching goal to remain financially responsible to our community, we are always seeking to improve and implement best practices.”

School FIRST was established first with Senate Bill 875 of the 76th Texas Legislature and then amended under House Bill 5 of the 83rd Texas Legislature. Because of the complexity of Texas school finance, the rating system aims to bolster the quality of financial management of school districts. Visit the School FIRST webpage to learn more.

The department also received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) for the fiscal year 2023. This is the district’s 41st time earning the distinction.

The GFOA established the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting in 1945 to encourage and assist state and local governments throughout the United States and Canada to go beyond the minimum of accounting principles. Visit www.gfoa.org to learn more.