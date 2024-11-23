DPS Launches New Border Mounted Patrol Unit, Graduates Inaugural Class

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is proud to announce the launch of its first-ever Border Mounted Patrol Unit, a dedicated team of highly trained Texas Highway Patrol (THP) Troopers paired with equine partners who are equipped to address the unique challenges of patrolling Texas’ rugged border terrain. Today, DPS celebrated the launch by graduating the inaugural 3E Mounted Horse Patrol Class, which will continue to enhance border security through strategic on-the-ground efforts.

“This marks a historic moment for the Texas Department of Public Safety as we continue to innovate and strengthen our efforts to protect the people of Texas,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “The launch of the Border Mounted Patrol Unit and the graduation of its inaugural class represents our unwavering commitment to enhancing border security utilizing unique and adaptive strategies.”

The new border unit will enhance border security efforts by supplementing ground troops and leveraging the horse’s unique capabilities in challenging terrain. Working in close coordination with local, state and federal partners, 3E will assist in locating and apprehending individuals attempting to circumvent established border checkpoints.

The three teams, which are comprised of seasoned Troopers with a strong foundation in horseback riding and their Quarter Horse partners, embarked on an intensive six-week training program to meet the unique challenges of patrolling the border. The training included four weeks of rigorous instruction through the Customs and Border Patrol National Horse Patrol Program’s Basic Training Course, where the teams honed their skills in navigation, terrain adaptability, tracking and law enforcement operations on horseback.

Following the classroom and field training, the teams completed an additional two weeks of on-the-job training, putting their skills into practice in real-world scenarios. In those two weeks alone, 3E assisted in apprehending 11 individuals attempting to enter the country illegally and also assisted the Kinney County Sheriff’s Office in tracking subjects in bail outs. Overall, this comprehensive training ensures the Troopers, and their equine partners are fully equipped to handle the demands and challenges of patrolling along Texas’ border.

Following graduation teams will report to duty stations in Eagle Pass, Carrizo Springs and Del Rio. Click here to view pictures from the training and graduation.