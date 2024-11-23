DPS Graduates Eight New K-9 Teams and Three K-9 Tech Trainers

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) proudly announces the graduation of eight new K-9 teams and three certified K-9 Tech Trainers, strengthening DPS’ ability to protect and serve Texans statewide. These teams will serve as a critical resource in enhancing public safety, providing specialized support in narcotics detection as well as tracking.

“Our K-9 teams and trainers play an essential role in protecting our communities,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “The expertise and dedication they bring to their work is unmatched. These graduates exemplify the highest standards of service, so their impact will be felt across the state.”

DPS houses one of the nation’s top K-9 programs, consisting of 88 total personnel, including 76 handlers comprised of 52 narcotic detection, 10 explosive detection and 14 tracking canines. The teams include several German Shepherds, Dutch Shepherds, Belgian Malinois, Labrador Retrievers and a Vizsla.

Each of the eight K-9 teams graduating today completed a rigorous nine-week training program with six weeks of pre-training solely for the canines, establishing DPS as one of the longest training programs in the nation. Training was conducted by highly experienced DPS K-9 trainers, who bring years of expertise in canine behavior and tactical operations. These trainers are dedicated to shaping both handlers and their canine partners into cohesive, effective teams capable of excelling in high-pressure situations. Their rigorous training is designed to meet the utmost standard of operational readiness and public safety excellence.

K-9 Narcotics Detection Teams

This graduating class includes five teams trained in narcotics detection, a critical asset for DPS. These highly skilled dogs are trained to detect a wide range of controlled substances including methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine and marijuana. Through rigorous training, the dogs are conditioned to operate in high-pressure environments such as vehicle searches, package inspections and large-scale criminal investigations. Working alongside their handlers, these teams will assist in identifying hidden drug caches, disrupting trafficking networks and removing dangerous substances from Texas communities. Their contributions go beyond enforcement, serving as a deterrent to criminal activity and reinforcing DPS’ commitment to protecting communities from the devastating effects of illegal drugs.

K-9 Tracking Teams

The class also includes three teams trained in advanced tracking techniques, a vital resource for locating missing persons and fugitives. These canines are trained to follow human scent trails over long distances and through challenging terrains such as desserts, brush, urban areas and waterways. With the longest DPS track ever being recorded standing at 16 miles, this level of long-distance tracking demonstrates the department’s commitment to maintaining a world-class K-9 program. Whether it is locating a missing child or tracking a murder suspect, these K-9 teams demonstrate unparalleled expertise and endurance. Their training makes them invaluable resources in high-stakes search and rescue operations and DPS missions.

Handlers for both disciplines leave educated on canine health awareness and medical care techniques to ensure the safety of their canine partners while in harsh environments. These K-9 teams and their handlers undergo grueling training to reach the highest level of skills and readiness, preparing them to face the challenges of protecting Texas communities.

Trooper Jeremy Arizola & K-9 Mara: Tracking Handler

Trooper Christopher Cantu & K-9 Eki: Tracking Handler

Trooper Joaquin Garcia & K-9 Tola: Detection Handler

Trooper German Gomez & K-9 Tyson: Tracking Handler

Trooper James Robbins & K-9 Tank: Detection Handler

Trooper Julio Salinas & K-9 Fire: Detection Handler

Trooper Zachary Sanchez & K-9 Tiro: Detection Handler