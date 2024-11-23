Communities In Schools of Houston recognizes McGovern Foundation and Hamman Foundation for 30 years of generous support of students

HOUSTON, November 21, 2024 – Communities In Schools of Houston (CIS), an educational nonprofit, recognizes its 30-year partnerships with two prestigious Houston-based foundations, the John P. McGovern Foundation and the George and Mary Josephine Hamman Foundation, both of which have provided critical funds for CIS programs since 1994.

The late Kathrine G. McGovern of The McGovern Foundation (and wife of John) was a long-time supporter of CIS of Houston and its mission. The late Ann Hamman of the Hamman Foundation was a devoted CIS Board member and supporter of CIS for many years.

The McGovern Foundation has donated nearly $950,000 to Communities In Schools of Houston, while the Hamman Foundation has gifted the organization with nearly $665,000, both over the past 30 years. These funds have helped enable CIS of Houston to place at least one full-time Student Support Manager on each campus served. Because of these two foundations, hundreds of thousands of students in the Greater Houston Area have benefitted from programs providing academic support, mental health and social services, community referrals and college and workplace readiness, through CIS staff and community partners for 30 years.

“It’s fitting to recognize the McGovern and Hamman Foundations during this month of Thanksgiving, where we count our blessings and give thanks to those individuals and organizations who allow CIS of Houston to positively impact the lives of students and parents in the schools we serve,” says Donna Wotkyns, Director of Development. “We are beyond grateful for the generosity of the Houston philanthropic community, including these two visionary foundations we now celebrate for their 30 years of meaningful support.”

“The McGovern and Hamman families have demonstrated an ongoing commitment to ensuring that CIS students are equipped with the support they need from CIS Student Support Managers and CIS Mental Health Specialists, along with the tools to succeed academically and in life,” Wotkyns continues. “Our partnership with each of these fine foundations has been a gift for us.”

CIS of Houston’s evidence-based model offers a step-by-step pathway for students who face issues that keep them from attending school or succeeding in the classroom. From school-wide initiatives to intensive, individualized support, CIS campus-based staff members are the reason behind successful outcomes. This year, CIS of Houston serves 135 campuses in five school districts, along with charter schools and the Lone Star College system.

Statistics for CIS of Houston during 2023-2024 school year:

99% of CIS students stayed in school

97% of CIS students were promoted to the next grade

97% of CIS seniors graduated

91% of CIS students improved in academics, attendance and/or behavior.

About Communities In Schools of Houston

Communities In Schools of Houston (CIS) is an organization that empowers every student, regardless of race, zip code, or socioeconomic background, to realize their potential in school and beyond. During the 2024-2025 school year, CIS is serving 135 school campuses across Greater Houston. CIS places at least one full-time staff member on each partner campus to deliver direct services and to connect students and families with needed community resources. We collaborate with more than 300 community partners each year to help students see, confront, and overcome the barriers that stand between them and a brighter future. CIS works alongside students, families, alumni, and stakeholders to create meaningful change that impacts lives today and generations to come.