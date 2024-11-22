The Lighthouse Church and Ministries Partners With NBA Champion, Native Texan Kendrick Perkins to Distribute 300 FREE Thanksgiving Meals to Houston-Area Families in Need

HOUSTON – The Lighthouse Church and Ministries (TLHC) has partnered with NBA champion and Texas native Kendrick Perkins to bring holiday cheer and love to families in need this Thanksgiving. Together, they will distribute 300 free turkeys–with side dishes and desserts–to Houston-area families, providing a warm and joyful meal for Thanksgiving Day.

Families from the Houston region were thoughtfully selected after expressing a need for assistance during the holiday season. In addition to receiving the free meal kits, each family has been invited to the Church’s 11:00 am service this Sunday as special guests of Senior Pastor Keion Henderson and Lady Shaunie Henderson.

“The Thanksgiving and Christmas season is a time for the Church to share love and God’s blessings with the community,” said Pastor Henderson. “After the turmoil that our region has experienced over the past several months, Lighthouse remains a beacon of God’s grace for our neighbors. All of us have fond memories of family meals at Thanksgiving, and I am grateful to Kendrick for partnering with us to provide this cherished moment for 300 families in God’s Kingdom.”

The turkey and meal kit giveaway will take place this Sunday, November 24, at 1:30 p.m., following worship service at The Lighthouse Church and Ministries – North Campus (6650 Rankin Road, Humble, TX 77396). Each kit will include a frozen turkey, canned side dishes, and a box of cake mix to prepare a dessert.

Born in Nederland, Texas, 2008 NBA champion Kendrick Perkins remains connected to his home state, committed to making a strong positive impact in sports, as well as in the community. His desire for uplifting others is also seen in NILLY, an organization he co-founded to assist college athletes with securing financial opportunities related to their Name, Image, and Likeness.

Event Details:

WHAT: Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway

WHO: Pastor Keion and Lady Shaunie Henderson, Kendrick Perkins

WHEN: Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024 | Service at 11:00 a.m., meal kit giveaway at 1:30 p.m.

WHERE: The Lighthouse Church and Ministries: 6650 Rankin Road, Humble 77396

INTERVIEW OPPORTUNITIES: Pastor Keion and Kendrick Perkins will be made available at the conclusion of the 11:00 am service. Participating families will be made available once they have received the items.