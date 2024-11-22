PUBLIC ON SALE THURSDAY, NOV. 21

PERFORMANCES MARCH 4–23, 2025

AT THE HOBBY CENTER

WHO: Memorial Hermann Broadway at the Hobby Center

WHAT: HAMILTON

WHEN: March 4 – 23, 2025

Tues – Fri at 7:30 pm | Sat at 2 & 7:30 pm | Sun at 1:30 & 7:00 pm

WHERE: The Hobby Center | 800 Bagby Street | Houston, TX 77002

TICKETS: Start at $49. Available online at TheHobbyCenter.org or BroadwayAtTheHobbyCenter.com, and in person at the Hobby Center Box Office (800 Bagby Street, Houston, TX 77002). Discounts available for groups of 10 or more. Call (888) 451-5986 or email Houston.groups@broadwayacrossamerica.com.

(HOUSTON, TX) – Producer Jeffrey Seller and Memorial Hermann Broadway at the Hobby Center announce today that single tickets for HAMILTON will go on sale to the public on November 21 at 10 am at TheHobbyCenter.org or in person at the Hobby Center box office at 800 Bagby Street, Houston, TX 77002. Tickets will be available for performances March 4 – 23.

There is a maximum purchase limit of 8 tickets per account for the engagement. When tickets go on sale, prices will range from $49 to $199 with a select number of premium seats available from $229 to $269 for all performances. There will be a lottery for 40 $10 seats for all performances. Details will be announced closer to the engagement. For presale access before tickets become available to the general public, sign up for the Broadway at the Hobby Center eClub at https://houston.broadway.com/join-our-eclub/.

Jeffrey Seller notes, “It’s tempting to get tickets any way you can. There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets. For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the Houston engagement should be made through TheHobbyCenter.org or BroadwayAtTheHobbyCenter.com.”

A revolutionary story of passion, unstoppable ambition, and the dawn of a new nation. HAMILTON is the epic saga that follows the rise of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton as he fights for honor, love, and a legacy that would shape the course of a nation.

Based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography and set to a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. In addition to its 11 Tony Awards, it has won Grammy®, Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

HAMILTON features book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire.

HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, and casting by Telsey + Company, Bethany Knox, CSA.

The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.

The HAMILTON Original Broadway Cast Recording is available everywhere nationwide.

For information on HAMILTON, visit: HamiltonMusical.com. Follow HAMILTON on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter/X & TikTok @HamiltonMusical.

The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts serves as a connector, convenor and incubator for all Houston audiences, artmakers and arts organizations. Opened in 2002, the campus houses two theaters including the 2,650-seat Sarofim Hall and the 500-seat Zilkha Hall. Delivering a best-in-class patron experience, the Hobby Center welcomes over 400,000 audience members annually to engage with high-quality arts programming including the Memorial Hermann Broadway at the Hobby Center series. The Hobby Center is also home to a full season of musical theatre produced by Principal Resident Company Theatre Under the Stars, as well as a variety of diverse performances from both Houston-based and touring artists and companies. Education and accessibility initiatives are central to the Hobby Center’s impact in Houston through programs like the ExxonMobil Discovery Series that welcomes thousands of students to performances every season. Please visit TheHobbyCenter.org. Follow the Hobby Center on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Broadway Across America (BAA) is part of the John Gore Organization family of companies, which includes Broadway.com, The Broadway Channel, BroadwayBox.com, Group Sales Box Office, and Broadway Brands. Led by 22-time Tony-winning theater producer John Gore (Owner & CEO), BAA is the foremost presenter of first-class touring productions in North America, operating in 48 markets with over 450,000 subscribers. Presentations include Disney’s The Lion King, Wicked, The Book of Mormon, and Hamilton. Current productions include &Juliet, Hadestown, Hamilton, Hell’s Kitchen, MJ: The Musical, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, The Outsiders and Stereophonic.