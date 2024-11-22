Nottingham Country Elementary Nurses Support Student,  Family Through Diabetes Diagnosis

New diagnosis builds network of support for third-grader Braylee

KATY, TX [November 22, 2024] – The start of school can be a stressful time for students and families, with many new things to learn. But no parent expects for a new diagnosis to be part of that equation, or in one so young as Nottingham Country Elementary (NCE) third-grader Braylee Ingvoldstad.

A week before the school year began Braylee was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes and it has been a journey for her and her family as they’ve navigated her new diagnosis. Two of the district’s nurses, Christina Klahn and Johnnie Wingate, have been invaluable to the family as they’ve learned more about the condition and how to help Braylee thrive.

Klahn shares that considerations that once were an afterthought are now important, things like what’s on the menu for her, will there be indoor recess or outdoor recess, and will there be special treats in class. All these factors can affect her blood sugar and activity level but Braylee and her family have learned a lot in the months since she was first diagnosed.

“Braylee is doing so well and is such a fun and friendly student. It has really been a joy getting to know her,” Klahn said. “She has amazing family support and it’s obvious they are doing the absolute best with her care on this new journey.”

Most often diagnosed in children and adolescents, Type 1 diabetes is present when the body does not produce insulin or produces very little of it. Insulin is a hormone that helps blood glucose, or sugar, enter the body’s cells so that it can be used as energy. Without it, the glucose builds up in the bloodstream which can be harmful to the body over time.

A number of children suffer from Type 1 diabetes and Klahn shares that it is sometimes difficult to teach such young children how to care for themselves when they have chronic conditions. Braylee is old enough to understand and recognize when she needs care, like when her blood sugar number is too high or too low.

Klahn has been at NCE for five years and Wingate has been there for 14 years, and both consider their work challenging but richly rewarding. Their favorite part of the day is interacting with their students.

“Their positive energy and constant curiosity make the job fun and extra special,” said Klahn. “Not all nurses get to care for their ‘patients’ in this unique environment, where education meets healthcare, and we are privileged to be caring for the community in this way.”

Aimee Ingvoldstad, Braylee’s mom, has been nothing but complimentary of the two for their care and attention to her daughter.

“The nurses at Nottingham Country have been so patient with us as we learn every day about her T1D (type 1 diabetes). They are in constant communication with us and reach out to us if we need anything to help us and to help her at school,” she shares. “Braylee feels comfortable and enjoys going to the nurse’s office to receive her insulin shots. They are wonderful.”

There are students across Katy ISD with diabetes and other chronic conditions, but because of the support of their families, educators, and school nurses, they are able to learn and grow.

“I think parents should know that it may seem scary at first when their child is diagnosed with a chronic condition, but we are here to support them every day. We take their child’s care very serious and they are in good hands with us,” said Klahn.