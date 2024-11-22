Kappa Kappa Gamma Charitable Foundation presents final holiday home tour Dec. 6-7: “Pilgrimage 2024 The Finale: 83 Years of Giving”

Proceeds Benefit Area Charities

HOUSTON – (November 21, 2024) – Kappa Kappa Gamma Charitable Foundation of Houston presents “Pilgrimage 2024 The Finale: 83 years of Giving,” the popular holiday home tour that began in 1941. Holiday Pilgrimage 2024 has the distinction of being Houston’s oldest, continuously-running home tour. This is the swan song for the beloved tour, which has featured some of Houston’s most elegant homes over the years. The tour is Friday, Dec. 6 and Saturday, Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Come and kick off the holiday season with festive décor and support local charities at the biennial tour. Pilgrimage includes a tour of four homes in the Tanglewood area decorated for the season by some of Houston’s top professional floral designers. Guests often get inspiration and unique ideas from these homes for their own holiday décor. Also, one of the homes on the tour was featured in Southern Living in 2022 for its stunning holiday design elements.

“The 2024 Pilgrimage Home Tour is bittersweet, as this will be our swan song after 83 years of showcasing some of Houston’s most beautiful homes decorated for the holidays, while raising money for worthy charities,” says Pilgrimage Co-Chair Laurie Vander Ploeg. “Houstonians have always been extremely supportive of our biennial event, and we’re hoping this year draws the biggest crowd to date.”

Over the years, thousands of volunteers have worked together to coordinate Pilgrimage. In the early days, volunteers decorated the homes themselves, donating their own holiday decorations to the effort. Today, local floral designers have taken over and use the most cutting-edge designs and décor to transform these homes into holiday masterpieces. Floral designers include Taryn Proler (The Texas Poppy); Cammy Johnson (CJ Designs) and Brett Chisholm (Three Dudes Farm).

Four homes will be on the Pilgrimage tour, all conveniently located in the Tanglewood area. These include: 6210 Valley Forge Dr., 6220 Valley Forge Dr., 5616 Sugar Hill Dr. and 5658 Bordley Dr.

At 5616 Sugar Hill Dr. Leslie Sinclair, owner of Segreto Finishes and a Kappa alumna, will be selling her new book, :Beauty that Endures,” with 15% of proceeds from sales during the Pilgrimage going to support the Kappa Kappa Gamma Charitable Foundation.

Beneficiaries of Pilgrimage funds from 2022 included: Amazing Place, BEAR, Casa de Esperanza, Camp For All, Camp Aranzazu, Dress for Success, Houston Alumnae Panhellenic Foundation, Jung Center, Lemonade Day, Nehemiah, Nora’s Home, Ronald McDonald House, Small Steps, Spring Spirit, Sole Ana Stable, The Brookwood Community, The Rose, The Village Learning Center, The Women’s Home, Texas Hearing Institute, Trees of Hope, and Wellspring Village. Kappa Kappa Gamma Foundation awarded funds to the Houston Brokaw and Siverson Scholarships.

Since 1976, the Kappa Kappa Gamma Charitable Foundation has provided financial support to Houston’s nonprofit community, donating more than $4.5 million to many large and small charities. The organizations have utilized the funds for programs, facilities, equipment and staff as they have helped thousands of Houstonians in need.

Pilgrimage 2024 is co-chaired by three Kappa mothers and their daughters. These include Debbie Jones and Sarah Jones Lane; Laurie Vander Ploeg and Becky Vander Ploeg Austin; and Lynn West and Elizabeth West.

Tickets for the Home Tour are $20 in advance and $25 at the door and include admission to all four homes on the tour. These may be purchased at www.linktr.ee/kappapilgrimage.

Kappa Kappa Gamma is a national women’s social and service fraternity with chapters on over 125 college and university campuses. The Houston Alumnae Association, formed in 1928 and the Kappa Kappa Gamma Charitable Foundation, established in 1980, are actively involved in charitable and educational activities in Houston.

Credit: Jenny Antill

Credit: Jeff Grass Photography

Credit: Sarah Austin of Chris Bailey Photography

Credit: Chris Bailey Photography