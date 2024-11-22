Hunters encouraged to participate in 33rd annual Texas Big Game Awards

With hunting season in full swing across Texas, hunters are reminded to participate in the Texas Big Game Awards (TBGA).

Established in 1991, this free program is designed to promote big game hunting in Texas and encourage proactive habitat and wildlife management. The Texas Wildlife Association (TWA) and the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department co-sponsor the program and the ensuing eight regional recognition banquets that will be held in summer 2025.

The TBGAs recognize youth hunters, first big game harvests, and qualifying scored entries for white-tailed deer, mule deer, pronghorn, javelina and bighorn sheep. Each hunter is honored with a certificate presented during one of the banquets.

The deadline to apply is March 1, 2025. Online entry forms and program rules are available at https://www.texasbiggameawards.org/.

“The Texas Big Game Awards program recognizes exceptional native Texas big game animals, as well as the landowners whose conservation efforts and stewardship create ideal habitat that supports our native wildlife. The program celebrates our hunting heritage and brings together Texans of all ages,” said TWA CEO Justin Dreibelbis.

In spring 2024, more than 1,000 award applications were received.

“It is encouraging to see high levels of participation in the TBGAs, especially the young Texans and new hunters experiencing what our great state has to offer,” he said.

TBGA program sponsors include the Nyle Maxwell Family of Dealerships, Carter’s Country Outdoor Stores, Busch Light, Hixon Land and Cattle Company, Capital Farm Credit, Stealth Cam, Skull Hooker, Yeti, NAP Archery, Muddy, Lee Hoffpauir Outdoor Superstore, Cyclops Lights, Walker’s Game Ears, Cold Steel, Silver Stag, Mossberg Rifles, and Hawk Hunting Products.

For more information, contact TWA at (210) 826-2904.