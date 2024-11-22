Grammy® Award-winning choir Conspirare in concert for Conspirare Christmas Monday, Dec. 9th at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church

WHAT: Come and share a holiday tradition experienced and cherished by tens of thousands of people since its debut. Conspirare Christmas reinvents the traditional holiday concert with songs of hope, courage and love. This year’s featured artist is soprano Lianna Wimberly Williams. Presented by The Friends of St. Luke’s Music, the choir has performed at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church dozens of times to sold out crowds.

WHO: Conspirare is a GRAMMY® -winning choir under the leadership of Craig Hella Johnson that provides transformational musical experiences that have a deep impact on people in Central Texas and around the world. Through live performances, recordings, concert videos, and music education, they tell stories and shape our culture. Inspired by the power of music to change lives, this ensemble engages singers from around the world who join voices to deliver world-class, extraordinary live musical experiences and recordings.

WHEN: Monday, Dec. 9, 2024, at 7 p.m.

WHERE: St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 3471 Westheimer Rd., Houston, TX 77027 (In the main sanctuary)

COST: Tickets are $40 for general admission and $20 for students. Go to https://subspla.sh/ghx6rcm to purchase tickets online.

MORE: Seating is first come, first served. There is free parking in the St. Luke’s parking lot or the garage.

Link to photos here

Photo credit for Conspirare photos: Cassandra Weyendt

About Conspirare

Conspirare is a professional choral organization under the leadership of Craig Hella Johnson. Inspired by the power of music to change lives, this ensemble engages singers from around the world who join voices to deliver world-class, extraordinary live musical experiences and recordings. Their discography includes 13 commercial albums and 19 self-produced live albums. Johnson and Conspirare were awarded a 2014 Grammy® for Best Choral Performance for The Sacred Spirit of Russia album and have been nominated seven other times. Conspirare’s most recent recording, The Hope of Loving, features works of Jake Runestad and was released in August 2019. Conspirare was awarded the Texas Medal of Arts in 2019. Based in Austin, Texas, they perform an annual concert series and tour in the United States and abroad.

About the Friends of Music of St. Luke’s Methodist Church

Friends of Music is a group of generous individuals who help make beautiful music happen weekly at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, in addition to bringing in outstanding world-class ensembles, including Conspirare, for the enjoyment of the congregation and the broader community. Other programs supported by Friends of Music include orchestras for the Christmas Festival; brass for Easter services; solo instrumentalists throughout the year and special vocal soloists such as Ken Medema, Cynthia Wilson, Christina Wells and Nate Lucena.