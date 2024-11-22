CHEERS TO EXCELLENCE: HOUSTON LIVESTOCK SHOW AND RODEO™ CELEBRATES 2025 RODEO UNCORKED!® INTERNATIONAL WINE COMPETITION CHAMPIONS

Earning the highest honor at the 22 nd Annual Wine Competition was Champagne Bollinger Special Cuvée Brut Champagne AOC, NV

NOV. 21, 2024 — HOUSTON — The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is raising a glass to the winners of

the 2025 Rodeo Uncorked! International Wine Competition! This year’s vintners showcased the finest wine production from around the world. Thirteen winners were selected out of 2,876 entries from 20 countries by a panel of over 120 industry expert judges.

The coveted Grand Champion Best of Show award went to Champagne Bollinger Special Cuvée Brut Champagne AOC, NV; The Reserve Grand Champion Best of Show was awarded to Markham Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, 2021.

“To fully understand agriculture is to know the role that wine plays in the industry, and it’s exactly why we are so proud to honor that in our renowned international wine competition,” said President and CEO of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, Chris Boleman. “This year’s top contenders are nothing short of

exceptional, and we are proud to showcase them for our attendees at the 2025 Rodeo.”

This prestigious event draws top wine producers from around the world, making the selection process a true reflection of the exceptional quality of the wines showcased. The panel of 122 esteemed judges, consisting of industry experts and connoisseurs, meticulously evaluated a diverse selection of wines across multiple categories, including red, white, sparkling and dessert. Each wine was carefully assessed based on factors such as aroma, taste, appearance, and overall balance.

Of the 2,876 entries, 965 brands were included from around the world. The countries with the most entries were United States, Italy, France and Argentina. Of the total, 558 entries came from Texas wineries and 314 entries came from the 2025 featured region, Napa County.

The 2025 Rodeo Uncorked! International Wine Competition Champions included:

Grand Champion Best of Show – Champagne Bollinger Special Cuvée Brut Champagne AOC, NV

– Champagne Bollinger Special Cuvée Brut Champagne AOC, NV Reserve Grand Champion Best of Show – Markham Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, 2021

– Markham Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, 2021 Top Texas Wine – Peters Prairie Vineyard Barbera, Texas Hill Country, 2019

– Peters Prairie Vineyard Barbera, Texas Hill Country, 2019 Top Red Wine – Barlow Family Selection Cabernet Sauvignon, Calistoga, 2018

– Barlow Family Selection Cabernet Sauvignon, Calistoga, 2018 Top White Wine – Krutz Family Cellars Chardonnay, Soberanes Vineyard, Santa Lucia Highlands, 2022

– Krutz Family Cellars Chardonnay, Soberanes Vineyard, Santa Lucia Highlands, 2022 Top Sparkling Wine – Champagne Pommery Brut Royal Champagne AOC, NV

– Champagne Pommery Brut Royal Champagne AOC, NV Top Dessert Wine – Llano Estacado Mad Ira’s, Texas High Plains, NV

– Llano Estacado Mad Ira’s, Texas High Plains, NV Top Region Wine – Valley Floor Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon, Single Vineyard, Calistoga, 2015

– Valley Floor Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon, Single Vineyard, Calistoga, 2015 Top Value Wine – Bogle Cabernet Sauvignon, California, 2021

– Bogle Cabernet Sauvignon, California, 2021 Top Wine Company – E & J Gallo Winery

– E & J Gallo Winery Top Region Wine Company – Middle Oak Wines

– Middle Oak Wines Top All-Around Winery – Nice Winery

– Nice Winery Top Texas Winery – Kiepersol

Winning wines from the competition will take center stage at the 2025 Rodeo Uncorked! Roundup & Best Bites Competition on Sunday, February 23, 2025, and will be auctioned off at the 2025 Rodeo Uncorked! Champion Wine Auction & Dinner on Sunday, March 2, 2025. A selection of the Class Champion, Reserve Class Champions and medal-winning wines will also be available at the Rodeo Uncorked! Champion Wine Garden, presented by Frost, during the 2025 Rodeo. Also, top-performing Texas wineries will also be invited to participate in Texas Wine Celebration Day in the Champion Wine Garden on Thursday, March 6, 2025, from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. Finally, some of the featured region wines will be highlighted in “A Taste of Napa” event in the Champion Wine Garden on Tuesday, March 11.

