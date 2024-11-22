Attorney General Ken Paxton Urges Court to Prevent Jack Smith from Destroying Records Detailing Baseless Prosecution of President Trump After Paper Shredding Truck Seen Outside DOJ

AUSTIN – Attorney General Ken Paxton urged a federal court to grant an emergency motion for a preservation motion to prevent the U.S. Department of Justice from destroying any records concerning the baseless prosecution of President Donald Trump by Special Prosecutor Jack Smith.

On November 8, Attorney General Paxton filed a Freedom of Information Act request with the U.S. Department of Justice (“DOJ”) for records related to Jack Smith’s unconstitutional investigation and sued DOJ to prevent the destruction of any of those documents. Then, photographs surfaced showing a paper shredding truck parked outside DOJ headquarters. Attorney General Paxton has requested that the court order DOJ to preserve all documents and cease any efforts to destroy records that could be vital to the public interest.

The filing explained: “This Court has the authority to protect public trust by ensuring transparency. Jack Smith’s investigation was a political and legal abomination; the public must be able to learn what actually happened. And Jack Smith’s team must not be permitted to avoid accountability.”

“The American people demand transparency and I will do everything in my power to hold the Biden Administration accountable for weaponizing the justice system to interfere with President Trump’s re-election campaign,” said Attorney General Paxton. “The Department of Justice must preserve all records detailing their perverse, baseless and un-American lawfare against President Trump.”

To read the filing, click here.