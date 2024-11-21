Sen. Cruz, Service Academy Board Approves Nominations to Nation’s Distinguished Military Academies

AUSTIN, Texas – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, celebrated the work of his Service Academy Nominations Board after it concluded its annual meeting. The Board recommended 40 of the most qualified Texas candidates for nomination to our nation’s distinguished military service academies.

Following the annual meeting, Sen. Cruz said, “Texas has a proud tradition of producing exceptional military leaders dedicated to protecting our country and upholding its values. I am proud to nominate 40 outstanding young Texans, with the support of Chairman Birdwell and my Service Academy Nominations Board, to ensure that Texas continues to send its finest to our nation’s military academies.”

Sen. Cruz established the Board in 2013 to advise him on military service academy nominations. The Board is comprised of service academy alumni, members of the National Guard and Reserves, additional active duty and retired military leaders, former senior civilian U.S. Department of Defense officials, and other proud leaders and supporters of our military from across Texas. The Board assesses hundreds of military service academy applicants each year. LTC (Ret.) Brian Birdwell, a native Texan and decorated military veteran representing Texas Senate District 22, serves as Chairman. The service academies will announce their admissions decisions early next year.

Sen. Cruz’s 2024 Service Academy Nominations Board members include: