NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

TO DISCUSS HARMONY PUBLIC SCHOOLS’ STATE FINANCIAL ACCOUNTABILITY RATING

As part of the Board of Directors’ Regular Meeting on December 14, 2024, Harmony Public Schools (HPS) will hold a public hearing to discuss the 2023-2024 Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas (FIRST) accountability ratings for HPS. The meeting will take place at 9:00 a.m. at 9321 W. Sam Houston Pkwy S, Houston, TX 77099.

About Harmony Public Schools

Harmony Public Schools is a network of 60 high-performing PreK-12 college preparatory charter schools throughout Texas. Harmony blends the highest standards and expectations with a rigorous math- and science-centered curriculum and dedicated and engaged teachers and families to cultivate excellence and prepare students to succeed in college, careers and life. At Harmony Public Schools, we believe every child can succeed, and we are committed to helping them realize their full potential. To learn more about Harmony Public Schools and our 60 campuses across Texas, please visit: www.harmonytx.org, and follow us on Twitter at @HarmonyEdu and ‘Like’ us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/HarmonyTexas.