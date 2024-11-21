Houston Public Media Welcomes Frank Billingsley

HOUSTON, TX (November 20) – Houston Public Media announced the hiring of longtime Houston broadcast meteorologist, Frank Billingsley. Billingsley brings over four decades of on-air experience and a deep commitment to community engagement to his new role as Executive Producer.

“Frank Billingsley’s reputation as a Houston legend precedes him,” said Houston Public Media Station Manager, Josh Adams. “His experience and connection to our community align perfectly with Houston Public Media’s mission to inform and inspire. We are thrilled to welcome him to the team and look forward to the impact his presence will have.”

Most recently, Billingsley served as Chief Meteorologist for KPRC-TV in Houston. Known for his warm personality and exceptional storytelling, he has earned multiple honors from the Associated Press, Houston Press Club, Houston Press Newspaper and Dallas Press Club.

“Frank’s depth of experience and his dedication to storytelling will bring a fresh perspective to our content,” said Laurie Ramirez, Executive Director of Content Operations for Houston Public Media. “His work in the field has been exemplary, and we are confident he will elevate our programming to new heights.”

Billingsley joins Houston Public Media during a period of content expansion. Station management says he will be prominently featured in a multi-platform talk show set to premiere in early 2025. Hello, Houston! will include Billingsley, award-winning broadcaster Ernie Manouse and producer Celeste Schurman. The daily radio, podcast and social media talker will showcase vibrant stories, inspiring profiles and thought-provoking discussions that highlight the best of Houston’s diverse community.

Billingsley expressed anticipation that Hello, Houston! and Houston Public Media will be a perfect outlet to showcase skills and talents. “Of course, I’ll still get to talk about the weather, but Celeste, Ernie and I will have fun and fascinating discussions about politics, arts, concerts, restaurants, clubs, people: everything that makes this city so great. We have a great team behind us and I’m really looking forward to the challenge!”

Learn more about Frank Billingsley here.

About Houston Public Media

Houston Public Media is a service of the University of Houston and supported by financial gifts from the community. Houston Public Media combines broadcast and digital assets to serve residents of Southeast Texas with trusted local news and entertainment, as well as national programming from NPR and PBS. With a combined weekly audience of more than 1.6 million, Houston Public Media is committed to delivering content that expands minds and possibilities with trusted information.