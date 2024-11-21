HOUSTON LIVESTOCK SHOW AND RODEOTM RELEASES 2025 RODEOHOUSTON® ENTERTAINER LINEUP GENRE CALENDAR

WHAT: 2025 RODEOHOUSTON entertainer lineup genre calendar

WHEN: Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024 at 10 a.m.

WHERE: rodeohouston.com, the RODEOHOUSTON app, and Rodeo social media channels –

Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram @Rodeohouston

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™ is excited to reveal its dynamic 2025 concert genre calendar, offering music fans a sneak peek at the spectacular musical journey ahead. This announcement sets the stage for the upcoming performer reveal in early January, promising an electrifying mix of musical styles that will light up NRG Stadium.

The genre calendar announcement marks the first exciting step toward the Rodeo’s 2025 entertainment lineup, allowing fans to start planning their RODEOHOUSTON® experience. This early preview demonstrates the Rodeo’s commitment to delivering world-class entertainment.

Visuals/media opportunities:

Interviews with Brittany Cooke, Director of Entertainment and Concert Production

Video and photos of past entertainers at RODEOHOUSTON – Click HERE to

Please credit all footage, photos and graphics used to ‘The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo’

But wait, there’s more! In conjunction with the reveal of the genre calendar, we are thrilled to bring back an exciting, interactive opportunity for our fans.

WHAT: Guess the 2025 RODEOHOUSTON Entertainer Lineup, sponsored by Cotton Holdings, Inc.

WHEN: Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, at 12 p.m. through Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at 11:59 p.m.

WHERE: Link for entries will be shared closer to launch date

The contest begins at 12 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024. Entries will be accepted until Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. One entry is allowed per day, per person. One winner will be selected and contacted following the RODEOHOUSTON Entertainer Lineup announcement. The winner will receive one night in a private suite for 18 guests, including food and beverage and five single day parking passes. The prize winner’s top five preferred nights for the suite will be accepted and one night will be granted based on availability.

Save the Dates

Lineup Announcement: The 2025 RODEOHOUSTON Entertainer Lineup will be announced on Thursday, January 9 at approximately 7 p.m.

Ticket On Sale: Individual RODEOHOUSTON tickets will go on sale to the public Thursday, January 16 at rodeohouston.com. Tickets will go on sale in two waves, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Ticket prices start at $25, plus a $4 per ticket convenience fee.

For interviews or coverage of the genre calendar release, please contact Marisa Saenz: msaenz @rodeohouston.com, 713.819.4773.

About the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo promotes agriculture by hosting an annual, family-friendly experience that educates and entertains the public, supports Texas youth, showcases Western heritage, and provides year-round educational support within the community. Since its beginning in 1932, the Rodeo has committed more than $600 million to the youth of Texas and education. The 2025 Rodeo is scheduled for March 4 – 23. The 2025 World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest, presented by Cotton Holdings, is scheduled for Feb. 27 – March 1. For more information, visit rodeohouston.com or the RODEOHOUSTON app and follow @RODEOHOUSTON online via Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram and YouTube for all the latest news.