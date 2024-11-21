Feast Without the Risk: Enjoy Your Holiday Meals Safely

Don’t Let Food Poisoning Ruin Your Festivities!

HOUSTON – As the holiday season begins, Harris County Public Health (HCPH) is reminding families about the importance of food safety during festive gatherings. While enjoying traditional meals and special recipes, it’s essential to be vigilant about preventing foodborne illnesses, which can quickly ruin your holiday celebrations.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that foodborne illnesses affect approximately 48 million people in the United States each year, leading to 128,000 hospitalizations and 3,000 deaths. These illnesses can result from improper food handling, preparation, or storage and may cause symptoms like nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and fever​.

“The holidays are a time for gathering with loved ones and enjoying delicious food. But it’s important to remember that foodborne illness can quickly turn a joyful celebration into a miserable experience,” said HCPH’s Environmental Public Health (EPH) Division Director Scott Jeansonne, whose division provides food safety management training and routine inspection for local food establishments. “By following simple food safety tips, you can keep your family and friends safe and healthy throughout the season.”

Food Safety Tips

Clean : Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds before and after handling food. Clean surfaces, utensils, and cutting boards with hot, soapy water to prevent the spread of bacteria.

: Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds before and after handling food. Clean surfaces, utensils, and cutting boards with hot, soapy water to prevent the spread of bacteria. Separate : Avoid cross-contamination by keeping raw meat, poultry, seafood, and eggs separate from other foods. Use separate cutting boards and utensils for raw and cooked foods.

: Avoid cross-contamination by keeping raw meat, poultry, seafood, and eggs separate from other foods. Use separate cutting boards and utensils for raw and cooked foods. Cook : Ensure foods are cooked to safe internal temperatures. For poultry, the safe internal temperature is 165°F (74°C); for seafood, it is 145°F (63°C). Use a food thermometer to check the temperature.

: Ensure foods are cooked to safe internal temperatures. For poultry, the safe internal temperature is 165°F (74°C); for seafood, it is 145°F (63°C). Use a food thermometer to check the temperature. Chill: Refrigerate perishable foods promptly. Bacteria can multiply rapidly between 40°F (4°C) and 140°F (60°C), known as the “danger zone.” Refrigerate leftovers within two hours of cooking or serving. If the room temperature is above 90°F (32°C), refrigerate within one hour.

For more information, visit the CDC’s Food Safety web page. To report suspected foodborne illness from a local food establishment, visit hcphtx.org/FoodBug or call (713) 274-6300.