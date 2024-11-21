Diversified Energy Partners with Operation Warm to Gift New Winter Coats to Students at Cunningham Elementary School 

WHO:

Diversified Energy, Operation Warm, Cunningham Elementary School

WHAT:

In an inspiring show of community support, Diversified Energy is joining forces with Operation Warm, a national nonprofit that provides brand-new winter coats and shoes to children in need. Together, they will distribute 551 new coats to the students of Cunningham Elementary School in Houston, TX, ensuring that every child at the school is prepared for the winter months ahead.

On Thursday, November 21, Diversified Energy employee volunteers will visit Cunningham Elementary to provide hundreds of brand-new coats to every child in the school through its partnership with Operation Warm. This heartfelt initiative is part of Diversified Energy’s commitment to easing the financial strain on local families, guaranteeing their children stay warm this winter. Through this partnership, Diversified Energy aims to reach thousands of students, offering not just coats, but a warm and confident start to the season.

Media is Invited:

Media representatives are invited to cover this uplifting event, capturing the joy on the faces of students as they receive their brand-new coats. The event offers powerful visual and emotional storytelling opportunities, ideal for photo and video journalism. Children who have signed media waivers will be identified with green stickers, children wearing red stickers are asked not to be filmed.

Please click here to access Operation Warm’s comprehensive media resources.

Don’t miss this chance to witness the impact of a simple, yet profound act of kindness as it transforms the lives of local children!

WHEN: Thursday, November 21

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

WHERE: Cunningham Elementary School

5100 Gulfton Street

Houston, TX 77081