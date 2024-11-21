Dickens on The Strand: World-Famous Victorian Holiday Festival to Take Place in Galveston Dec. 6-8

Festival Transforms Historic Downtown Galveston into Victorian London of Charles Dickens

Galveston Island, Texas (November 20, 2024) – A landmark event more than fifty years in the making, Dickens on The Strand, returns to Galveston’s historic downtown Dec. 6-8. Hosted by the Galveston Historical Foundation, this cherished festival transforms the island into the Victorian London of Charles Dickens, showcasing the unmatched architecture of the era.

Based on 19th-century London, the annual holiday street festival features parades, non-stop entertainment on multiple stages, strolling carolers, roving musicians, bagpipers, jugglers, and other entertainers. Costumed vendors peddle their wares, offering holiday food and drink, as well as Victorian-inspired and modern crafts, clothing, jewelry and more. Festival goers are encouraged to don their own version of costumes inspired by the era to receive a festival admission discount.

Each year, Dickens on The Strand welcomes representatives from the Charles Dickens family. This year’s event features three family members hosting special events and appearing throughout the weekend. Festival guests can meet these Dickens descendants: Oliver “Ollie” Dickens, his great-great-great-grandson, Polly Olivia Boyd, his great-great-great-granddaughter and Harry Whinne, his great-great-great-grandson.

NEW in 2024

Cabaret of Curiosities

Dec. 7, 7-9 p.m.

2228 The Strand Galveston, TX 77550

Step back in time for an evening of mystery, elegance, and revelry, where the allure of the Victorian era meets the spirited world of cabaret. The Cabaret of Curiosities is a lively, festive cabaret featuring a talented ensemble of performers who will engage the audience with holiday songs and lighthearted performances to spread Christmas cheer. Please note: This is a 21+ event. Each $50 ticket comes with a complimentary drink. Additional drinks are available for purchase.

The Strand Murders of 1888–A Dickens Scavenger Hunt

Dec. 7, 1-7:30 p.m.

Dec. 8, 2-6 p.m.

Welcome to the world of “Jack the Ripper-Dickens on the Strand,” a thrilling immersive murder mystery game set against the backdrop of a Gothic Victorian-era festival. The story takes place in Galveston, Texas, during a week-long Christmas celebration filled with bustling crowds, festive lights, and the hidden shadows of a dark secret. The experience is free with paid festival admission.

Edgar’s Alley

Dec. 7-8, During festival hours

Tucked away in the alley behind Fezziwig’s Beer Hall, Edgar’s Alley features unique pop-ups, poets, mystics and more.

General Festival Information

Friday, Dec. 6

Hours: 5-9 p.m.

Admission: Free

On Friday night, guests are invited to kick off the festival at Fezziwig’s Beer Hall, located on 22nd St. between Strand Street and Ship Mechanic’s Row. Here, amid a jovial atmosphere, guests will enjoy live entertainment, plus hearty beers and plenty of toasting.

Saturday, Dec. 7

Hours: 10 a.m.– 9 p.m.

Admission: $20 for adults, $14 for youth (Attendees in costume will receive half-price admission)

Entertainers and vendors line the Strand Historic District on Saturday. Hear choirs and see circus performances throughout the day. The highly anticipated Queen’s Parade will roll through downtown at 2 p.m., followed by the Dickens Costume Contest at 3:30 p.m. The Pickwick’s Lanternlight Parade will illuminate the area at 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 8

Hours: 12-6 p.m.

Admission: $20 for adults, $14 for youth (Attendees in costume will receive half-price admission)

Entertainment begins at noon and The Queen’s Parade will roll through downtown at 2 p.m. At 4 p.m., the Dickens Dash, a half-mile foot race will take place followed by the highly anticipated Victorian Bed Races, with teams competing in a mad dash to be the first to get their “sleeping” bedfellow across the finish line, at 4:30 p.m.

Tickets purchased before November 22 are $20 for adults and $13 for children ages 7-12. Tickets at the gate are $25 for adults and $18 for youth, with discounted rates for GHF members. Attendees in Victorian costumes receive 50% off entry. Tickets can be purchased online at www.galvestonhistory.org.