Blindness on the Rise in Texas: What Katy Residents Can Do to Preserve Their Eyesight Right Now

Right now, it’s easy to think that vision impairment isn’t that common in Texas. Currently, only 2.7% of the state’s population—roughly 810,000 people—officially live with a vision disability, or a condition that can’t be corrected with eyeglasses and other forms of treatment. Given current eye health trends in the US, however, we can expect that number to double by as early as 2050.

According to fast facts on vision loss from the CDC, that’s because of the country’s rapidly aging population. Most eye diseases that cause blindness occur in older adults, and many of them also come about due to chronic conditions like diabetes. Combined with potential vision loss caused by increased device use in kids and workplace accidents in adults, blindness may be a real threat to many Texans in the coming decades.

Fortunately, the CDC also notes that the majority of cases of vision loss are preventable. In fact, there are plenty of ways you can preserve your eyesight right now! Here are a few things Katy residents can do:

Get your eyes tested

Many blindness-causing diseases, like glaucoma, don’t show symptoms early on. Others, like diabetic retinopathy, can occur even in patients with prediabetes. That’s why getting your eyes tested regularly—such as once a year—can be crucial for spotting conditions and treating them so you can avoid getting an official diagnosis. You can get started straight away thanks to the fact that there are over 20 Target locations in Katy alone. Many of them host licensed professionals from the Independent Doctors of Optometry right next door, and you can book an eye exam with one straight on the Target Optical website. Be sure to leverage accessible means like this to get the eye assessments you need as soon as possible—and you’ll immediately be able to find out what you need to do to prevent blindness in the long run.

Tweak your lifestyle habits

Because eating a balanced diet, exercising regularly, and quitting harmful habits like smoking can help you maintain your overall health, they can also help you preserve your eyesight. Aside from helping you manage diabetes and other chronic conditions, which can cause blindness when left unchecked, consuming the right foods can help strengthen your eyes from the inside out. Meanwhile, exercising often can regulate your blood pressure—which, in turn, will prevent pressure from building up in your eyes, damaging your optic nerve, and gradually causing blindness through glaucoma. Finally, quitting smoking can help lower your risk of developing a number of serious eye conditions. In fact, smokers are up to four times more likely to develop age-related macular degeneration and cataracts than non-smokers.

You can do all these lifestyle tweaks right now. Starting with your next meal, for example, you can prepare dishes that use more fruits, vegetables, nuts, lean meats, and fish rich in Vitamins A, C, E, lutein, zeaxanthin, and zinc. These are all nutrients proven to help your eyes work better, shield them against damage, and help cells regenerate faster so they stay healthy. Not an active person? Try starting by going for ten-minute walks after dinner or taking your dog to Mary Jo Peckham Park on the weekends. And if you smoke, you can get free resources and counseling from the Texas DSHS by dialing 877-YES-QUIT. Even these simple steps can effectively kickstart your journey to better eye health.

Don sunglasses when outdoors

This is arguably the quickest and easiest step you can take toward preventing age-related vision loss. The sun’s UV rays can penetrate and damage the eyes all the way through, and you get most of your exposure to them before you turn 18. That makes wearing protective sunglasses crucial no matter how old you are. Before slapping on the pair you have at home, though, the Texas chapter of Prevent Blindness recommends looking at one thing: its label. It should clearly state that your sunglasses block 99% to 100% of the sun’s UVA and UVB rays. If the sunglasses you own don’t have it, you can quickly buy a new pair online. Zenni Optical offers a rush delivery option for its sunglasses that’s available to Katy residents, so you can get your new shades and start using them to prevent blindness in as little as two days.