Katy ISD 2023-2024 Teachers of the Year To Be Honored at Legacy Brick Unveiling

KATY, TX [November 20, 2024] – Join Katy ISD as the district honors its 2023-2024 campus Teachers of the Year at the annual Legacy Brick Unveiling! – Join Katy ISD as the district honors its 2023-2024 campus Teachers of the Year at the annual Legacy Brick Unveiling!

Each remarkable educator will be recognized with a commemorative brick in Katy Heritage Park, adding to the long legacy of teaching excellence in Katy ISD.

Light refreshments will be provided, as will entertainment by the Cinco Ranch High School Show Choir.

This event is graciously supported by Venus Construction and Modern Pest Control, in partnership with the Katy Heritage Society.