Trees For Houston, in partnership with TXU Energy and Texas Trees Foundation, plant 30-gallon trees in Precinct 1’s Christia V. Adair Park

HOUSTON, Texas (November 19, 2024) – Trees For Houston (TFH), Houston’s leading tree advocate, TXU Energy, and Texas Trees Foundation (TTF) partnered to plant three dozen trees, donated by TXU Energy, at Rev. Lawson Stormwater Detention Basin adjacent to Christia V. Adair Park, 15107 Cullen Blvd., on Houston’s south side on Nov. 15.

TXU Energy employees and community volunteers planted 30 large 30-gallon trees from various native species in support of TXU Energy and TFF’s statewide tree-planting campaign, celebrating 20 years of working together to create greener, healthier communities.

“Over the last three decades, TFH has worked with numerous non-profit entities and served as a vital component for many large and prominent projects in Houston,” said Barry Ward, Executive Director, Trees for Houston. “We are grateful for this partnership—an essential effort to expand and enhance our urban tree canopy to provide Houstonians with the vital benefits trees provide to our community.”

This tree-planting will help drive Houston’s mission to create vibrant, accessible green spaces for everyone. The park was named after Christia V. Adair, a civil rights worker and suffragist who knew that the community is stronger when everyone comes together and participates.

“For 20 years, TXU Energy has worked hand in hand with Texas Trees Foundation to plant and nurture thousands of trees across the state,” said Brad Watson, TXU Energy’s senior director of community affairs. “This planting is part of a statewide campaign to plant 400 trees in ten cities across Texas – work that will increase the urban tree canopy, clean our air, and leave a lasting impact on the communities we serve.”

“TXU Energy is a model partner and advocate for us and the community, investing not only their dollars, but their time and attention to creating a healthier, greener Texas for all. We cannot thank them enough for their 20-year partnership and know, that in this statewide initiative with TXU, we are making a lasting impact on the health and wellbeing of all Texans,” said Janette Monear, chief executive officer of Texas Trees Foundation.

“Harris County is on the front lines of climate change, and creating greener, healthier spaces is essential,” said Commissioner Rodney Ellis. “This project shows how our community can come together to build resilience and improve the quality of life for all of our residents.”

IMAGES FROM TREE PLANTING

DROPBOX LINK / photo credit: Tom Koenig, Big Pineapple Productions

About Trees For Houston

Trees For Houston is a non-profit organization whose mission is to plant, protect, and promote trees throughout the Greater Houston area. Founded in 1983, the organization has evolved into one that grows, plants, and maintains thousands of trees in the Greater Houston area, with over 800,000 trees planted in the southeast Texas region. For more information, visit TreesForHouston.org.

About TXU Energy

As the #1 electricity choice of Texans, we’re passionate about creating experiences and solutions tailored to fit the needs of our customers, including electricity plans, online tools to help save, renewable energy options, and more. TXU Energy is also committed to cultivating a dynamic and enjoyable workplace where all our people can succeed. Visit txu.com for more. TXU Energy is a subsidiary of Vistra (NYSE: VST). REP #10004

About Texas Trees Foundation

Celebrating more than 42 years of addressing urban forestry issues in Dallas, the Texas Trees Foundation has served as a catalyst in creating a reimagined green legacy for North Texas. Scientific research has led our vision of transforming outdoor spaces into greener, cleaner, cooler and healthier communities, while educating the public of the social, economic, environmental, and health benefits that trees provide. For more information on Texas Trees Foundation and its programs and projects, visit www.texastrees.org. You can also follow Texas Trees Foundation on Instagram at www.instagram.com/texastreesfoundation, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/texastrees, and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/texas_trees.