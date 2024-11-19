The New 621 Area Code is Coming to the Texas 281, 346, 713, 832 Area Code Region

CONROE, Texas – Nov. 19, 2024 – To ensure a continuing supply of telephone numbers, the Public Utility Commission of Texas has approved an all-services overlay for the 281/346/713/832 area code overlay region. The 281/346/713/832 NPA serves the greater Houston metropolitan area and surrounding suburban cities such as Baytown, League City, Missouri City, Pasadena, Pearland, Sugar Land, The Woodlands and many other smaller communities. The new 621 area code will serve the same geographic area currently served by the 281/346/713/832 area codes.

What is an Area Code Overlay?

An area code overlay is the addition of an area code (621) to the same geographic region as an existing area code (281/346/713/832). The overlay does not require you to change your existing area code or phone number, or how you dial your calls. You will continue to dial 10 digits (area code + phone number) for all local calls, as you do today, within and between the 281/346/713/832 area codes. Mobile phone customers will continue to dial either 10 digits or 1+10 digits.

Who is affected and when does the new 621 area code become effective?

Beginning January 23, 2025, customers in the 281/346/713/832 area code overlay region may be assigned a number in the new 621 area code when they request new service or an additional line. Customers receiving the 621 area code will be required to dial 10 digits for all local calls, just as customers with telephone numbers from the 281/346/713/832 area codes do today. Mobile phone customers receiving 621 numbers may dial either 10 digits or 1+10 digits.

What will you need to do?

Customers in the overlay region should:

Continue to dial 10 digits for all local calls, including calls within the same area code.

Continue to identify your telephone number as a 10-digit number, and include the area code when giving the number to friends, family, business associates, customers, etc.

Ensure that all services, automatic dialing equipment, or other types of equipment recognize the new 621 area code as a valid area code and continue to store or program telephone numbers as 10-digit numbers. Some examples are: stored telephone numbers in contact lists in wireless phones, PBXs, fax machines, Internet dial-up numbers, speed dialers, call forwarding settings, voicemail services, medical alert devices, safety alarm security systems and gates, ankle monitors and/or other similar equipment.

Check items such as your website, personal and business stationery, printed checks, advertising materials, contact information, and your personal or pet ID tags to ensure the area code is included.

What will remain the same?

Your telephone number, including the current area code.

The price of a call, coverage area, or other rates and services will not change due to the additional overlay.

What is a local call now will remain a local call.

You will continue to dial 10 digits for local calls within and between the overlay area codes, and 1+10 digits for long distance calls.

You can still dial just three digits to reach 911 and 988, as well as 211, 311, 411, 511, 611, 711 or 811 if those are currently available in your community.

Who may you contact with questions?

If you have any questions regarding information provided in this notice, please call Consolidated Communications at 1.844.YOUR.CCI (1.844.968.7224) or access consolidated.com for more information. You can also visit the Public Utility Commission of Texas website at https://www.puc.texas.gov/industry/maps/areacodes/txareacodes.aspx.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNSL) is dedicated to moving people, businesses and communities forward by delivering the most reliable fiber communications solutions. Consumers, businesses and wireless and wireline carriers depend on Consolidated for a wide range of high-speed internet, data, phone, security, cloud and wholesale carrier solutions. With a network spanning more than 65,500 fiber route miles, Consolidated is a top 10 U.S. fiber provider, turning technology into solutions that are backed by exceptional customer support.