Texas Renaissance Festival celebrates Highland Fling Nov. 23-24 

Everyone’s got a little Scottish spirit this weekend at the festival in Todd Mission

TODD MISSION, Texas (Nov. 19, 2024) – The 50th Annual Texas Renaissance Festival (TRF) will evoke the magic of Scotland this weekend for its annual Highland Fling Weekend, Nov. 23-24. Highland Fling is a lively celebration of all things Scottish, with patrons immersing themselves in the rich and boisterous culture of the Highlands, with traditional music, dancing, and cultural performances happening all weekend long.

This past weekend’s extremely popular Barbarian Invasion Weekend racked up an impressive 73,477 attendance across two days, proving that leather, fur, and facepaint continue to be crowd-pleasers. The festival is currently on track to surpass over 500,000 patrons during this jubilee season, with just two more weeks left on the TRF schedule. Next week brings the three-day Celtic Christmas Weekend, where holiday merriment abounds.

“Highland Fling is where our patrons can embrace their inner highlander,” TRF marketing director Miranda Ramirez said. “Everyone becomes a little Scottish over these two days, no matter their background. It’s always perfect kilt weather here at the festival, too.”

TRF organizers continue to monitor traffic concerns around the festival grounds. With increased attendance, traffic occasionally becomes much heavier in the area. Improvements to local infrastructure have alleviated past issues, although challenges remain due to construction or accidents. TRF continues to work with local authorities to find solutions for patrons leaving and exiting the festival.

This week, the spectacular Highland Games will return to the festival grounds at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Audiences will be astounded by amazing feats of strength and prowess inside the TRF arena. Judge J. Neilson from the History Channel’s epic ‘Forged in Fire’ series is set to appear at the Dragon Forge Experience on Saturday and Sunday as a part of a special charity auction activation that benefits the Houston Food Bank. The Saint Arnold Brewing Company team will be onsite, with their mascot roaming the grounds, meeting the public, and hosting Saint Arnold beer tastings around the festival. Award-winning folk artist Lilith Max is again set to perform at TRF, with morning and evening performances scheduled at the morning proclamation and on the Globe Stage during the nightly Golden Celebration just after dark. TRF patrons can test their misneach (courage) to participate in the infamous haggis-eating contest at 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at the New Market Village’s gazebo.

This year’s remaining themed weekends at the Texas Renaissance Festival include:

Highland Fling (Nov. 23-24)

Celtic Christmas (Nov. 29-Dec. 1)

Tickets and additional information are available at texrenfest.com.

