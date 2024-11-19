National Charity League Star Chapter Class of 2025

(Back row) Addison McCurdy, Jordan Knicely, Breanna Murphy,

Lauren Leech, Ella Scott, Sarah Johnson, Annie Pickett, Martha Holland, Avery Germany, Camila Wagner

(Middle row) Sophia Stahl, Kieran Holmes, Lillian Sewell,

Brooklyn Shepherd

(Front row) Haley Stuckey, Maddie Mech, Ellie Kapoun, Katie Leisy,

Hannah Hardin, Bailey Foster

Throughout these six years, these remarkable young women, together with their mothers, have dedicated over 6,640 volunteer hours across 25+ local charities, including The Brookwood Community, Katy Christian Ministries, The Ballard House, Neighborhood Kidz Club, Citizens for Animal Protection, Fort Bend Women’s Center, The Hangar, The Graeme McDaniel’s Foundation, Texas Children’s Pediatrics, Monty Ballard YMCA, Clothed by Faith, and more.

In addition to community service, the Class of 2025 has gained valuable leadership experience by taking on board, leadership, committee or liaison roles within the chapter. They facilitate meetings using parliamentary procedure, organize class retreats, and plan and lead annual social and philanthropic events, such as the Holiday Philanthropy Fair and the Mother-Daughter Tea, while also hosting a Senior Recognition event for the preceding class. Their cultural awareness has also grown through attending ballet, opera, musical performances, various theater shows, as well as exposure to various cultures in our community. In addition to all they have accomplished, this incredible class has faced the sorrow of losing a chapter member. They show remarkable resilience by continuing to support their community while honoring the memory of their NCL sister.