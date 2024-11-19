HOUSTON’S HOLIDAY SEASON GETS A MAGICAL TWIST WITH ARTECHOUSE’S FIRST IMMERSIVE HOLIDAY EXPERIENCE

“Tingle Bells Immersion Gallery” and “Spectacular Factory” Create a Magical, Multi-Sensory Winter Wonderland

HOUSTON, TX – OCTOBER 22, 2024 – ARTECHOUSE, an innovative leader in the field of digital and experiential art, is excited to announce the first-ever immersive Houston Holiday Spectacular—a dazzling experience that brings the wonder of the season to life through art, technology and interactive design. From November 22, 2024, to January 5, 2025, this unique event invites Houstonians to unwind and reconnect with the joy of the holidays through a captivating blend of digital art, sound and interactivity. Offering nostalgia, relaxation and festive fun for all ages, the limited-run exhibit reimagines popular holiday and ASMR (autonomous sensory meridian response) themes through stunning digital landscapes.

“For our Houston Holiday Spectacular takeover, we are thrilled to combine the best of our blockbuster hit, Spectacular Factory, with a new holiday experience centered around ASMR.” – shared Sandro Kereselidze, Founder and CCO of ARTECHOUSE. He added, “This unique blend of holiday magic and the tranquil world of ASMR is designed to create a space where visitors of all ages, especially families, can explore, interact, and revel in the joy of the season. Our goal is to help people ‘unplug’ while still engaging with digital media, fostering connections through shared experiences, and creating new traditions that redefine holiday warmth. What you’ll witness is the fusion of cutting-edge technology with nostalgic themes, resulting in an unforgettable experience for everyone.”

At the heart of the holiday experience is the Tingle Bells Immersion Gallery, a 20-minute cinematic journey into the enchanting world of ASMR. This visually captivating exploration transports visitors through three distinct scenes, each designed to evoke feelings of comfort, curiosity and nostalgia.

Witness mesmerizing visuals as gift wraps reveal playful Tetris pieces and explore surreal “slice-of-life” settings within digital dollhouses, all enhanced by delightful, immersive soundscapes that enrich the atmosphere. This sanctuary of sound and visuals offers an oddly satisfying escape that captivates the senses and invites you to unwind.

Adding to the holiday magic, Spectacular Factory, an ARTECHOUSE Studio original that has captivated audiences in Washington, DC and New York City. Now making its Houston premiere, this whimsical experience showcases an imaginary gift factory bursting with life, with floating giant Christmas bells, spinning candy cane carousels, a rousing train ride through giant wreaths and thousands of dancing nutcrackers. This cinematic adventure is perfect for all ages, transporting visitors into a dreamlike holiday wonderland.

For those looking to enhance their visit, guests can visit the city’s first XR Bar. Using the ARTECHOUSE app, visitors can unlock augmented reality while enjoying cozy holiday cocktails such as the Champagne Sparkle — a sparkling blend of champagne and apple cider crowned with a cloud of cotton candy — and the Winter Caramel Sleigh, featuring spiced rum, warm apple cider, caramel, and sea salt, topped with whipped cream. Non-alcoholic options will also be available, ensuring that everyone can join in on the festive fun. Guests are invited to enjoy the bar offerings with or without the ticketed experience, with special packages available to enhance their overall enjoyment and create the perfect outing or date night.

Festive Programming throughout the season will include a series of special family-friendly activities designed to inspire joy and foster community spirit. With something for everyone, ARTECHOUSE Houston will become a hub of holiday celebration, offering a magical experience that combines creativity, technology and tradition.

Please note, the current exhibition, Intangible Forms by Shohei Fujimoto, a dramatic multi-sensory display featuring kinetic lasers, strobes, and moving lights, will remain on view during the holiday run. This visually minimalistic yet powerful experience will continue to captivate guests with its hypnotic exploration of light and motion.

ARTECHOUSE HOUSTON will offer a number of one-day-only events throughout the exhibition. For more information about ARTECHOUSE and for tickets, visit https://www.artechouse.com/location/houston/.

HOURS OF OPERATION:

General Hours: Monday – Sunday, 10 AM – 10 PM Sessions are every 30 minutes. The last session begins at 9 PM

XR Bar Hours: Monday – Thursday: 4 PM – Close Friday – Sunday: 11 AM – Close

TICKETS: On Presale Now

Anytime Tickets: $36 (Select a day, visit anytime)

General Admission: Starting at $30

Children (4-15): Starting at $17

Children (under 4): Free

Students & Seniors (65+): Starting at $18

Military & First Responders: Starting at $18

Weekday Family Pack: 20% off a minimum of 4+ tickets

ABOUT ARTECHOUSE Studio

ARTECHOUSE Studio is an interdisciplinary team of designers, architects, producers, and storytellers working together to turn ideas and concepts into cutting-edge, technology-driven experiences.

artechouse.com \\ @artechouse \\ #artechouse

ABOUT ARTECHOUSE:

An industry pioneer and leader in digital and experiential art, ARTECHOUSE expands the possibilities of art through cutting-edge technology-driven exhibitions. ARTECHOUSE connects progressive ideas, artists, and audiences to stimulate innovation and creativity at the intersection of art, science, and technology. What began as the nation’s first digital art space now serves as a home, both online and offline, for technology-driven art innovation, empowering and funding the creation of new, experiential art forms that make an impact.