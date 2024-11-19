Home for the Holidays Gift Market Humble – Humble Civic Center

Who: Home for the Holidays Gift Market showcases a diverse selection of over 100 small businesses offering unique handcrafted designs, jewelry, food, inventions, clothing, art, and more.

Audio Promo: https://tinyurl.com/giftmarkethumble (Soundcloud.com audio)

What: The Home for the Holidays Gift Market Midland is a festive, family-friendly shopping experience featuring one-of-a-kind gifts perfect for holiday celebrations. Shop, enjoy concessions, and capture memories with friends and family at our festive photobooth.

First Call Friday:

Friday: 10:00 am – 6:00 pm



General Admission Hours:

Saturday: 10:00 am – 6:00 pm Sunday: 11:00 am – 4:00 pm



Ticket Information:

First Call Friday: $10 General Admission: $6 Tickets are available at the door and online, and are valid for re-admission with wristband & email confirmation!



Special Features:

Snap photos at our photobooth and tag us on Facebook and Instagram.



When: November 22nd – 24th, 2024, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday

Where: Humble Civic Center – 8233 Will Clayton Pkwy, Humble, Texas 77338

Why: Support small businesses while discovering unique holiday gifts! The Home for the Holidays Gift Market of Humble is a fantastic way to get a head start on holiday shopping while spending quality time with loved ones.

Media Passes and Interviews Available:

Press members are invited to cover this event, with the show producer available for in-studio or virtual interviews prior to the show. On-site interviews with vendors and event organizers can be arranged during the market.

For more information and tickets: https://homefortheholidaysgiftmarket.com/humble-hfth-1