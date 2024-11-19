ANNUAL TREE-LIGHTING CEREMONY TO KICK OFF 2024 HOLIDAY SEASON AT LACENTERRA AT CINCO RANCH

Santa and his helpers will illuminate the 51-foot Christmas tree to spark the festive spirit of the holidays

WHAT: The public and news media are invited to join LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch as they kickstart the 2024 holiday season with the lighting of its 51-foot Christmas tree. Santa and his helpers will illuminate the center’s Christmas tree in Heritage Square.

Throughout the evening, attendees will be able to interact with their favorite holiday characters and performers, shop for goods from local vendors, see live reindeer and enjoy a music performance from the energetic variety band, Breakfast at Tiffany’s. The event will also feature a special stand-in inflatable snow globe for an immersive photo experience set up for guests to capture holiday memories.

WHO: The Tree Lighting is presented in partnership with Chewy Vetcare, and additional event sponsors include K9 Resorts, Lightbridge Academy, Universal Refrigeration, Taylor Waterproofing Plus Inc. and ESC Federal.

Imani Webster, marketing manager at LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch, will be available for interviews regarding the importance of the tree lighting as an annual tradition at LaCenterra for the surrounding community.

WHEN: Friday, November 22, 2024

6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

WHERE: LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch

23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd

Katy, TX 77494